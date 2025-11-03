Kampala traders sue NEMA, KCCA and Ham over 'deadly' Nakivubo project

Two Kampala traders’ associations have filed a case in the High Court against the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), businessman Hamis Kiggundu and his company Kiham Enterprises Limited over alleged illegal construction on the Nakivubo Drainage Channel.

The suit, lodged in the High Court Civil Division on Monday by Kampala Arcaders Traders Association (KATA) and UNATA Traders Association Uganda Limited, accuses the defendants of carrying out construction activities that have caused flooding and massive destruction of traders’ goods in downtown Kampala.

The two associations, led by Godfrey Katongole, state that they represent hundreds of traders operating in arcades and buildings around Nabugabo Street, Shauri Yako, and Channel Street, French Plaza, Pentagon Arcade, BMK Plaza, Mukwano Arcade, and Magoba Arcade.

Court documents indicate that the 3rd and 4th defendants, Kiggundu and Kiham Enterprises Ltd, began covering and erecting structures on the Nakivubo Drainage Channel in August 2025 without obtaining the required environmental and physical planning approvals from NEMA and KCCA.

The channel, a major drainage system that carries rainwater into Lake Victoria, has since been obstructed by their construction works.

The traders accuse NEMA and KCCA of neglecting their statutory duties to regulate, supervise, and enforce compliance with environmental and physical planning laws, thereby enabling the alleged illegal construction that has led to deadly floods.

“The 1st and 2nd defendants, who are by law mandated to supervise and regulate projects of such nature, failed in their statutory duties leading to the plaintiffs suffering loss as a result of their abdication of duty,” the plaint reads.

The plaintiffs further claim that the construction was influenced by a letter dated August 2, 2025, in which President Museveni approved and directed that Kiggundu’s proposal to redevelop the Nakivubo Drainage Channel be supported.

“I have got a very good proposal from Ham Kiggundu dated the 25th of July, 2025, regarding the Nakivubo Drainage Channel. Ham points out the fact that the channel is open, invites people to throw in rubbish including plastics, faeces, etc all of which disgust the people contiguous to the channel, lead to blockages and flooding,” the President wrote to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

“His proposal is imaginative and simple. Allow him to cover the channel after cleaning it and strengthening it at his own cost. What a really godly proposal? How will he recover his money? Simple. Allow him to build properties above it that will bring back the money. I approve of the plan. Help him to execute,” the veteran Ugandan leader wrote.

Now, the traders argue that the presidential endorsement was misinterpreted by the 3rd and 4th defendants as a green light to proceed with construction without following legal procedures.

They contend that the project has worsened flooding in the central business district and destroyed traders’ goods worth billions of shillings.

The plaintiffs add that their efforts to engage with both the developer and city authorities remain futile.

“The plaintiffs approached the leadership of Kampala Capital City Authority who verbally notified them that the said project was not fully approved and sanctioned by the Authority,” the suit adds.

“The plaintiffs were further informed by agents of the 2nd defendant that the project did not follow the requisite physical planning processes that included approval of plans and antecedent environmental impact assessments before commencement.”

UPDATE: Kampala City traders have sued businessman Hamis Kiggundu, NEMA, and KCCA over alleged illegal construction on the Nakivubo Drainage Channel, which they blame for flooding in city arcades. Led by Godfrey Katongole, the traders seek billions in compensation and argue that… pic.twitter.com/MA49WOUrMS — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 3, 2025

The traders also state that they petitioned Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) in August 2025 to investigate the project, but no action has been taken so far.

In their prayers, the plaintiffs seek several declarations, including that the covering and construction over the Nakivubo Drainage Channel contravene Articles 39 and 40 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to a clean and healthy environment and the right to work in safe conditions.

They are also asking for a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from carrying out further construction on or near the drainage channel, an order compelling the removal of debris and obstructions from the channel, and compensation for losses suffered by their members due to flooding. The accused were yet to respond by press time and the case is yet to be heard by the High Court.





