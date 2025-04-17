Kampala University founder, wife in bitter property fallout

Prof Badru Dungu Kateregga, the proprietor and founding vice chancellor of Kampala University, has publicly accused his wife, Ms Jolly Shibaiha Kateregga, of assaulting him with the intent to seize control of his vast properties.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the university’s main campus, Prof Kateregga displayed a scar on his head, which he claimed was the result of his wife assaulting him during a domestic altercation in September last year.

“Whatever she says is a lie,” the professor charged.

“Do you think I walk around with a doctor for fun? Her aim is to see me dead and take over everything I’ve built—but that will never happen,” he added.

But Ms Kateregga, who once served as the director of finance at the university and is chairperson of the Board of Trustees, dismissed the allegations as malicious and false, accusing the professor of using public platforms to taint her image.

“I have poured my life, time and energy into building what I thought was a family empire. To now be accused of trying to kill my husband and steal his property is painful and unfair,” she said.

A crumbling union

The couple, married in 2012, reportedly began facing serious marital strife in late 2023.

Ms Kateregga said the root of the fallout lies in long-standing misunderstandings, compounded by Prof Kateregga’s declining health. She claimed that the professor, who has struggled with blood clots since 2020, fell seriously ill in September last year. She said she took him to Georgina Clinic, but his condition worsened. She added that after initial reluctance, he was later taken to Aga Khan Hospital by his elder children and eventually transferred to IHK, where he underwent surgery.

“It was after this recovery that he refused to return home and began making all these wild allegations,” she said. “The children believed I was poisoning him, but medical tests cleared me,” Ms Kateregga said.

Property at the centre

Prof Kateregga, however, insists the real conflict began when his wife allegedly demanded he exclude his older children from his Will.

“She told me to write off my other children and leave everything to her and her kids,” he said. “That’s when I knew I was in danger,” he added. He claims Ms Kateregga, once a student at the university in 2009, falsely claims to have co-founded it.

“She joined in 2009, six years after the university opened. I started this institution in 1993. She was a child then,” he added.

The professor further claims he gave her shares in the university’s main campus, 80 percent ownership in its Rwanda branch, two houses in Rwanda, a house in Nairobi, and added her name to the Buziga property title. But now, he alleges, she has turned against him.

Locked out

“She locked me out of my own home. That house was mine long before she entered my life. I only added her name to protect her, but she betrayed me,” he added.

However, Ms Kateregga insists she never evicted her husband and that the property is jointly owned.

“I was stunned when I first heard these allegations at a graduation ceremony last October. Since then, he has sidelined me from university affairs despite my legal stake,” she added. She also accused the professor of abandoning his parental responsibilities and maligning her during visits to Kenya and elsewhere.

“I helped save this university from a Shs6 billion loan, only to be repaid with betrayal,” she said.

Paternity test

However, Prof Kateregga claimed she graduated with outstanding tuition fees, and accused her of manipulating him while he was “madly in love”.

“I’m a father of more than 18 children, but she wanted only her children recognised. That’s not how inheritance works,” Prof Kateregga said.



