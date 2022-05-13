Kampala University student dies a month to graduation

A Kampala University prospective graduand has died hardly a month before the graduation ceremony slated for June 23.

Ms Fatuma Nekesa, 26, who had just completed a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, met her death at the hands of a medic who allegedly injected her with a lethal drug, close family members said on Thursday.

“I have just got information that one of our former Mass Communication students Fatuma Nekesa was injected with a lethal drug and passed on last Friday,” a message from Mr Daniel Saire, the head of Kampala University journalism department, read.

The deceased’s husband, Mr Meddie Mugwa, said the late had visited the ‘doctor’ following persistent chest pain and Brucella, a bacterial infection transmitted from contact with infected livestock.

“My wife sought treatment at a clinic in Bugiri for chest pain and Brucella. The so-called “doctor” injected her with a lethal drug. When her condition deteriorated, we rushed her to Kibuli hospital only to be told that the drug destroyed all her internal organs,” Mr Mugwa said.

He said the medic, only identified as John, admitted to administering the lethal drug and apologized to him and other family members for the mess.

In another twist of events, Ms Nekesa was laid to rest on Thursday at 8pm under circumstances that only sowed more confusion in some of her friends and former workmates.

“We do not know why they decided to bury her at night yet the initial programme had set Saturday as the day for the burial. Nekesa had so many friends within the media fraternity and was also a former councilor and speaker of Dabani Dub County in Busia District,” said David Walyendo, who worked with Ms Nekesa at Eastern Voice FM.

But Mugwa said the deceased was laid to rest at night because of the terrible condition her body was in.

He further said he has opened up a case at Bugiri Police against John who is allegedly seeking an out-of-court settlement.

When contacted, Busoga East spokesperson, Ms Dianah Nandaula, said she was not aware of the case but added that she was going to consult with Bugiri police.

Varsity mourns

Mr Hamis Mukasa, the Kampala University accountant, said the university and nation has lost "an industrious and jovial person".

“She was a personal friend and I feel deeply saddened by her passing on. It is a great loss indeed,” Mr Mukasa said.

Ms Julian Namuyanja, also a staff at the university, said the deceased had just cleared her tuition obligation and was looking forward to wearing a graduation gown.

“She told me that she intended to leave Bugiri where she has been practicing and head to Kampala for better pastures after graduation,” Ms Namuyanja said.

Mr Charles Makoha, a lecturer in the department of public administration, wondered what could have prompted someone to inject another person with acid.

“It is so sad to hear about the death of a young woman and more so under very crude circumstances,” Mr Makoha said.

Nekesa joined Kampala University in 2017 for a diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication before enrolling right away for a bachelor’s degree [upon completion of the diploma].