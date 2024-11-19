Kampala University VC hits back at Masaka leaders over disputed property

Kampala University Vice Chancellor Prof Badru Kateregga has slammed Masaka City Council authorities, who claim that the university’s campus in the area is illegally occupying buildings initially owned by Council.

“We followed the right procedures to secure the property and there is a consent agreement which was witnessed by over 20 city council leaders then. So, those who claim that we're illegally occupying those buildings should go to court and we shall find them there,” he told Monitor during an interview on Tuesday.

Prof Katereggga claims that he has established that those peddling lies about the institution are seeking cheap popularity since they are planning to stand for political offices in the 2026 general elections.

“Kampala University came to Masaka about two decades ago, and we are here to stay,” he added.

The vice chancellor was responding to city councilors led by Ms Zaharah Nalubyayi, the Kimaanya Ward representative who early this month claimed that the university breached an agreement of the swap deal as they failed to submit the title of the said exchanged piece of land on Nalubale Street in Masaka City.

The councilors also accuse the university management of failure to pay rental arrears amounting to over Shs13.5 million, which they had reportedly agreed to pay, thus making validity of the swap deal questionable.

Meanwhile, Prof Kateregga has announced several staff movements, saying the university being a dynamic institution, it is bound to undergo revolutionary changes in administration and academic spheres. He also announced the introduction of an e-learning system.

“These are aimed at transforming the university for the better heights as we celebrate the silver jubilee of the university’s existence,” he added.

Unlike in the past 23 years, Prof Kateregga said, his children will be fully involved in the day-to-day running of the institution.

“Please don’t look at them as competitors, but as promoters and well-wishers. You may wish to know between you and them, a legacy of Kampala University and BDK Universities Network International will be marked out,” he explained.

Under the new changes, the office of finance and marketing has been restructured and moved to operate directly under the vice chancellor’s office.

Ms Stella Nabukenya is now the new university chief accountant deputized by Ms Zaina Nandawula who was the university cashier.

Mr Augustine Mugalu, the dean of the university is now also the acting estate manager of KU, replacing Jackson Wasswa Jackson who was transferred to KU Luweero campus as deputy estate manager, among other staff movements.