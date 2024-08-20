Kampala woman charged with stealing week-old baby

Court in Kampala has charged and remanded a 29-year-old woman over stealing a week-old baby.

On Tuesday, Monica Akello, an unemployed resident of Mulimira-Kamwokya Village in Kampala’s Nakawa Division Kampala appeared before Buganda Road Court.

Trial Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi remanded Akello to Luzira Prison until September 4 despite denying the charge of child stealing, contrary to section 147(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze states that on August 5, 2024 at City Square along Kampala Road in Kampala, Akello fraudulently took the 7-day-old baby with intent to deprive the parents (Mariam Namusana and Mark Moi), who had lawful care of the baby.

Court records show that on August 5, under the pretext of introducing Namusana to a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which takes care of breast-feeding mothers and children aged under six, Akello called the baby’s mother to the taxi park.

Court documents further indicate that the two ladies later headed to Mulago Hospital to obtain the baby’s birth certificate but on return, Akello, who was holding the baby, paid different boda-bodas.

On reaching City Square, Akello instructed her boda-boda to take her to her home in Kamwokya with the baby.

“It was not until August 13 that Akello's father led police to her home in Mulimira-Kamwokya where she was arrested with the baby who was handed over to her biological parents,” the court documents read in part.