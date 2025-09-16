Kamuli, Buyende teachers ignore UNATU strike call

Teachers in Kamuli and Buyende districts have defied the Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU) directive to go on industrial action, questioning the effectiveness of such actions in achieving meaningful benefits for teachers.

Instead, they argue that the union should focus on pushing the government to provide Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) grants to support the start of the term.

"We are tired of being used by leaders to push for personal benefits from negotiations each time they are called to State House and given something, so it has become a bait," said Samson Kintu, a teacher. "Why is UNATU silent on UPE/USE grants?"

At Kamuli Township School, lessons were ongoing, and parents were returning their children to school. In contrast, Mbulamuti Primary School's teachers were waiting for learners who were trickling in.

According to Daniel Nkulaite, the headteacher of Mbulamuti Primary School, "Our teaching staff is ready and prepared, except that the pupils are few. We trained to teach, and the learners are innocent, so it is not that we are defiant against industrial action, but realistically, we have pushed the government enough that any action becomes irrelevant and creates no impact in the struggle."

The Buyende District Education Officer, Dison Bwire, reported that field teams sent to schools indicated that teachers had turned up, but learners were still being held at home by parents who were misled by UNATU announcements in the media. He urged parents to send their children to school, emphasizing the importance of education.

Ivan Wakabi, the Kamuli Municipal Education Officer, expressed happiness that all school teachers in the municipality had reported for duty and started teaching immediately.

Meanwhile, Andrew Kwete, the chairperson of the Uganda Liberal Teachers Union (ULITU), distanced his organisation from the industrial action, citing a preference for negotiations and advocacy over coercive measures.

"For us, we believe in negotiations and advocacy with the government for the betterment of both the employee and employer through peaceful existence and mutual understanding as our principle," Kwete said.

ULITU noted that the government had met with teachers' unions on April 27, where the Minister of State for Education explained plans for salary enhancements, which they trusted and were now testing.



