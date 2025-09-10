Kamuli, Buyende teachers quit UNATU for new union

A section of teachers in Kamuli and Buyende districts have officially severed ties with their long-time umbrella body, the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU), opting instead for the newly established Uganda Liberal Teachers’ Union (ULITU) SACCO Ltd.

The move, described as both symbolic and strategic, follows growing frustration over what teachers have called exploitation, neglect, and broken promises by UNATU leadership.

Mr Daniel Mugabi, former chairperson of UNATU in Kamuli Municipality, said teachers were disillusioned by the union’s failure to address their challenges.

“We are disappointed with UNATU’s exploitation and abandonment. While they continue to benefit from government negotiations, we remain trapped in cycles of debt and unfulfilled promises, particularly on salary enhancements,” Mr Mugabi said at the launch of ULITU SACCO on Saturday.

Ms Lillian Naisanga, a teacher nearing retirement, echoed the frustration, saying the only tangible benefit she had received from UNATU was a corporate shirt handed out two years ago, despite consistent monthly deductions from her salary.

“UNATU leaders are like barking dogs, castrated bulls who exploit our forced membership deductions and enjoy perks while we suffer in silence, clinging to empty promises and chants of solidarity,” she said.

Teachers also raised concerns over persistent salary disparities and the unrealistic degree requirement for nursery school teachers, many of whom are not on the government payroll.

“The government prioritized scientists and forgot the foundation of primary education,” lamented Mr Mubarak Kintu. “Requiring a degree for primary and nursery teachers makes teaching overly academic. What we need at these stages is professional methodology.”

Mr Andrew Kwete, Chairperson of ULITU, clarified that the association is not a splinter faction of UNATU, but a voluntary alternative aimed at restoring professionalism, unity, and hope among teachers.

“ULITU was formed to address the growing disparity and despondency within the teaching profession. We aim to tackle poor working conditions, end exploitation by loan sharks, and empower teachers to speak with one voice,” Mr Kwete said.

Mr Jackson Erima, ULITU’s General Secretary, and Mr John Murungi, the SACCO Manager, urged teachers to embrace financial discipline, literacy, and saving. They highlighted that the union has access to Shs6.6 billion from President Museveni’s initiative to support teachers’ SACCOs.

“This fund gives us the opportunity to offer interest-free or low-interest loans, freeing teachers from loan sharks and helping them achieve stability both financially and professionally,” Mr Erima noted.

Kamuli District Education Officer, Mr Andrew Simon Mulondo, welcomed the emergence of more associations, saying it is healthy in a democratic space where people are free to form unions.

However, he cautioned against exploitation by small groups with narrow interests. “UNATU remains the recognized and registered mouthpiece for teachers, with subscriptions deducted monthly. It has been deeply involved in negotiations with government,” he said.

In Buyende, district UNATU chairperson Ms Catherine Kwegeme described ULITU as an aggressive SACCO mobiliser, but welcomed its presence.

“UNATU welcomes sister associations. If we can pull together for the improved welfare of teachers, ULITU can take on the SACCO angle and add its voice to negotiations. After all, there are many ways of skinning a rat,” she said.



