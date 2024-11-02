Kamuli council sitting flops over unpaid allowances, political bickering

A Speaker in Kamuli District called off a council sitting citing lack of quorum and failure to pay each of the 44 councilors a transport and sitting allowance of Shs175,000 respectively.



The councilors, rather than converge at Kamuli Youth Council Hall where they usually carry out business, decided to sit under tree sheds.



The district councilor Namasagali Sub-county, Moses Kabaale, attributed the flopped council sitting to unpaid allowances and political differences between the LC5 chairman, Maxwell Kuwembula and Speaker, Charles Mpalabule.



“The electorate is bound to lose service delivery if the fights between the LC5 chairperson and Council Speaker continue. We have only sat twice compared to the six mandatory sittings in a calendar year, which might attract penalties if not cleared, Kabaale said on Friday.



He requested the two reportedly warring parties to resolve their differences amicably and focus on their official obligations.



“It incumbent upon the Speaker that he plays his role as stipulated in the Local Government Act Cap 243 rather than changing goal posts. If he has interest in standing for LC5 position, then that is another issue, but not sacrificing service delivery for their personal wars,” said Kabaale.



Female youth district councilor, Noet Nangobi, attributed repeated council flops to personal interests, political hatred, intrigue and lack of technical guidance from the technical team headed by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).



Kuwembula distanced himself from allegations that there was a power struggle and bickering between him and the Speaker, saying he had supported Mpalabule at a personal level, and described such accusations as “rumours and imagery”.



He, however, accused Mpalabule of wanting to have rotating councils at Sub-county level without consultations from the Executive Committee and the CAO, but remained optimistic that that would be resolved and they would move on.