Kamuli gets rain after burying hornbill

After a hornbill unusually went silent for three weeks, residents of Nabirama Zone, Butansi Sub- County in Kamuli District mounted a frantic search for the bird believed to be a rainmaker but found it dead.

The residents last week organized a decent burial for the hornbill suspected to have been electrocuted along Kawugu- Namasagali Road.

During the burial, they bought a 3-metre backcloth, three pieces of burial cloth, slaughtered three black goats and three cocks.

They also drunk local brew to “appease and cleanse” the village- and true to their prediction, it started raining for three consecutive days after the burial.

Benedicto Kiwanuka, the area LC1 chairperson and a clan member of the ‘Baise Mukose’ to which the dead hornbill subscribes, told Monitor that they mounted a search for the dead bird after it only rained in neighbouring villages.

“We found the dead hornbill by the roadside, raising suspicion, fueled by tradition that it could have been awaiting a decent burial,” Kiwanuka said during the weekend.

Sulaiman Musenero, 70, also a clan leader, and his 78-year-old counterpart, Kevin Bumpi, observed that the hornbill is among the “rare birds with spiritual and cultural powers, protection and a lot of myths surrounding it.”

Bumpi noted the hornbill heralds first rains when it holds its head to the skies for the first droplets and then rolls down its throat. She added that she was optimistic that given the descent burial, rains would come their way.

“When a hornbill crosses your way and stares at you or charges threateningly at you or sometimes rests on top of your house, it signifies that something wrong is in your domestic life, but when it plays in your compound or in front of you, it implies you are going to prosper,” Bumpi explained.