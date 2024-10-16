Kamuli gets Shs72m boost to promote nursery education

The Kamuli District education department has received two Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres worth Shs72 million from the International Development Institute Uganda (IDI-U) to promote nursery teaching.

While handing over Bukusu and Bukulube Primary School ECD centres, in Nawanyago sub-county, Kamuli District, the IDI-U Country Director Park Chanwook, urged the district and community leaders to ensure that the children enroll at the facilities, transit and enjoy learning.

“On behalf of the IDI-U and Korean donors, I want to say that from now on, these facilities are owned by the community and I encourage you to cooperate for the sustainable development in these villages and communities,” Chanwook said on October 15.

Chanwook underscored the importance of early childhood education, saying “It shapes the achievements of a child’s long-term education and builds a firm foundation for children’s future”.

The IDI-U Regional Programme Manager, Christine Okalang, disclosed that this term, they provided Shs330 million to buy posho, beans, cooking oil and offer lunch to its 6,545 supported pupils in 16 primary schools under the feeding programme, which has attracted retention and regular attendance.

“We have worked on teacher refresher retooling and capacity building, infrastructure, water and sanitation improvement and our flagship feeding project all geared towards academic improvement and having children enroll, stay and complete school and it is paying off,” Okalang revealed.

The head teacher Bukusu Primary School, Stella Lubuga, commended IDI-U for boosting the nursery sector, saying while it is a government policy to have a nursery in each primary school, resources and infrastructure are not yet in place.