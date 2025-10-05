Kamuli ghetto youth decry neglect, demand urgent govt intervention

Youths in Kamuli District's ghettos have spoken out against what they describe as longstanding government neglect and lack of meaningful support.

During a community engagement event, youth leaders urged local and central government officials to invest in skills training, job creation, and social services tailored to their needs.

"We are not happy with the government," said Ms. Promise Violet Aliyinza, a youth leader. "What we need is an opportunity to channel our energy into productive ventures, like chapati making, poultry, brickmaking, among other skill training opportunities."

The youths expressed frustration over being sidelined in development programs and called on the NRM party and its presidential candidate to use grassroots-based human resources rather than importing campaign mobilizers from Kampala.

Mr Igoola Waiswa, the group's spokesperson, said, "The truth is, we are just deprived of access to government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), whose stringent requirements keep us out."

The youths feel isolated by the government and political actors, which pushes them into acts of defiance not out of rebellion, but as a cry to be seen, heard, and supported.

"In our hearts, feelings, and decisions, we are born, raised, and bred under the NRM, and we expect equal treatment like others," Mr. Igoola said.

In response, Mr John Robert Batambuze, Assistant RDC, encouraged the youth to formalize their associations and actively participate in government programs.

"We welcome your positive energy and your commitment to the NRM. Mzee and Mama Kadaga are pillars of our party, and through your leaders, we will help boost your poultry and chapati projects with inputs and support," he promised.

He urged the youths to avoid being used by self-seeking politicians and individuals and to take ownership of their development path. The youth leaders emphasized that they need tangible support and opportunities to break the cycle of poverty and hopelessness in their communities.





