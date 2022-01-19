Kamuli health officer arrested over refusing to immunise his children

Kamuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and also chairman of the area Covid taskforce Robert Mutemo has arrested a health worker and former health educator at Kamuli General Hospital over refusing to immunise his two children.

The RDC, accompanied by police responded to a call from the District Health Officer (DH0) in-charge of Immunisation, Mr Moses Lyagoba, who accused health officer Tonny Ngobi of “arrogantly rejecting vaccination for his children on religious grounds” at Bukapere, Northern Division in Kamuli Municipality on Wednesday.

“This man is a cult health worker and we are holding him for three counts- obstruction of government program hence putting lives of children at risk, secondly operating a dental clinic illegally and three inciting the public against a critical program under the guise of religion,” the RDC said as he ordered police on the charges to prefer against the health worker.

Mr Lyagoba noted that Mr Ngobi said “his religion does not believe or allow immunisation for it is a way of inserting satanic devices for the devil to register and monitor it's followers.”

During the arrest, authorities said they discovered that Mr Ngobi was illegally operating a dental clinic in premises that also served as a Church and music system store.

Records which Ngobi produced to back his operations of a dental clinic indicated that Thorny Medical Clinic was registered by a one Kayondo Charles Victor to operate in Kitintale, a Kampala suburb- and expired in 2014.

The RDC warned the Public to be vigilant regarding quack doctors and misleading churches saying “these are cults used to dupe the unsuspecting population.”

He cautioned that inciting the public against government programs was not only subversive but also equivalent to murder and poisoning. “This must be checked,” he echoed.

Mr Lyagoba observed that despite hitting above average, the district has moved on to mop up, hunt and reach every child in the immunisation bracket so as to fully kick out polio disease.

“It is through this exercise that our fellow officer who should be at the forefront was reported and arrested with the two innocent children,” he told this reporter.