Kamuli health officer arrested over refusing to immunise his children

A health worker at Kamuli General Hospital forcefully immunizes the second child of the arrested health worker, Tonny Ngobi, as the RDC Robert Mutemo holds the other one before the children's father was held for allegedly resisting the exercise on January 19, 2022.  PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The accused Mr Tonny Ngobi said “his religion does not allow immunisation which is a way of inserting satanic devices for the devil to monitor and register it's followers.”
  • Authorities led by the RDC forcefully vaccinated his two children after he was arrested. 

Kamuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and also chairman of the area Covid taskforce Robert Mutemo has arrested a health worker and former health educator at Kamuli General Hospital over refusing to immunise his two children.

