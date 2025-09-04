Hello

Kamuli LCV candidates shy away from nominations

Tony Kayiira, clad in a Kadaga-branded T-shirt, engages Kamuli Electoral Commission officials on Wednesday as he seeks clearance of signatures. PHOTO/SAM OPIO

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

The contenders include NRM flagbearer Kaloli Dhizaala, Mubarak Ndhegwe, and Robert Kalulu—all of whom are yet to complete the process

Kamuli District’s Local Council V (LCV) chairperson nominations entered the second day yesterday without any candidate being duly nominated.

The contenders include NRM flagbearer Kaloli Dhizaala, Mubarak Ndhegwe, and Robert Kalulu—all of whom are yet to complete the process.

“We are yet to nominate any LCV candidate. One of them was here but is still clearing petition issues over failure to duly resign, while the others are still verifying their signatures. Hopefully, we shall nominate them by tomorrow,” Kenneth Kayabwe, the Kamuli District Returning Officer, told journalists.

David Matovu, the chief agent for NRM’s Dhizaala, said his camp is ready for nomination but is waiting for party officials to grace the exercise.

Meanwhile, Kalulu’s team dismissed talk that he is facing setbacks, insisting that “propaganda will soon be put to shame.”


