Kamuli locals use group savings to fix bad road

A Village Savings and Loans Association (VISLA) group, in partnership with International Development Institute-Uganda (IDI-U), has fixed a community road which had become a black spot.

The group, which consists of 22 Village Health Team officials (VHTs), teachers, Local Council leaders, last year saved and shared Shs15m. this year, about Shs20m has already been realised, with Shs600,000 of the money now allocated for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Kibuye Parish woman leader Racheal Babirye says many women have fallen victims to road accidents which compelled VISLA to have this month’s community service focused on road maintenance.

“Every month, we do community service activities, ranging from cleaning the landing site to offering counseling. This month, we chose to honor the struggling mothers and the recent incident where a mother delivered after falling off a boda on this bad road spot,” she said on Sunday.

Pastor Philip Maka, the group chairperson, explained that the 22-kilometer road off the Kamuli-Bukungu Road has been forgotten yet it is a business road that should open up community connectivity from the landing site, water melon hub and cattle corridor.

IDI-U Field Coordinator for Kibuye Programme Area, Yeseri Ziribasanga, said they facilitated the group with fuel to transport marram and are happy that their community sustainability transformation, sense of ownership and values is picking up.

Kagumba Sub-county LC3 chairman Simon Ndahura commended the leaders’ group for complimenting government's efforts using a demand-driven approach.

He acknowledged that from Kibuye Landing Site to Nawantale, which covers 22 kilometers, has been of concern for a long time and finding resources to rehabilitate it was a big challenge

“IDI Uganda's impact in transforming communities and empowering leaders has been actualized by the Leaders VISLA group doing community service instead of leading demonstrations against the government,” he said.