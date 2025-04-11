Kamuli man dies by suicide after wife leaves

Fear has gripped residents of Buzibirira cell, Northern Division in Kamuli Municipality, after a 25-year-old man reportedly died by suicide after his wife walked out on him.

Ivan Mugabi, a resident of Butangaala Cell became desperate and decided to slit his throat after his wife, whom he had married just two months ago left him and had vowed never to return.

The unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

His mother, Lovisa Nabirye, found him bleeding and struggling to breathe on the verandah of his isolated home. Shocked by her son's condition, she let out a loud wail that alerted the neighbors, who quickly rushed him to Kamuli General Hospital for first aid.

He was later taken to the operating theater, where he was pronounced dead due to severe blood loss.

"The medical workers struggled to save his life by stitching up the raptured parts of the cartilage but the condition worsened because of the much blood lost and was pronounced dead at 03:30 pm," Ms Nabirye said.

Ms Nabirye told the media outside the Kamuli General Hospital theatre that her son had married a young woman two months ago. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse two weeks ago when she left him for reasons that remain unclear.

"He tried to persuade her to return, but she remained firm in her decision. I tried to counsel him, but it was all in vain as he became increasingly uncommunicative," Ms Nabirye explained.

An area resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that Ivan's wife had left their matrimonial home about two weeks ago, choosing to stay with her parents due to Ivan’s continuous threats to kill her.

The resident further stated that Ivan had been grappling with a growing mental health issue, which they believed stemmed from excessive marijuana use.

“He’s commonly known as Musomesa because of the many young people he’s introduced to drug abuse,” the resident said.

Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, confirmed the tragic incident and identified drug abuse as a contributing factor. He also expressed concern over the rising cases of domestic violence, homicide, suicide, and mob action in Kamuli District.

Mr Kasadha reported two disturbing incidents of domestic violence in the district between March and April, which led to the deaths of two women at the hands of their husbands.

Mastula Mukoda's case, a 24-year-old woman was beheaded by her husband, Alex Bukusuba, 40, in Bakusekamaja village, Butansi Sub-country. The couple had been married in November 2024.

Mable Kasiri's a 15-year-old girl was killed by her husband, Denis Kasaata, 22.

Mr Kasadha added, "Youths should be engaged in more productive work and guided through referral pathways to overcome drug addiction."

Police stats

In their latest crime report, police early this year said a total of 14,073 cases of Domestic Violence were reported to Police in 2024 compared to 14,681 cases reported in 2023 thus giving a 4 percent decrease in the volume of Domestic Violence registered countrywide.

In the same report, police said homicide cases had gone up by 1.9 percent.

According to the report, a total of 4,329 cases (representing a 1.9 percent of the total reported cases in the year) reported to Police by the end of 2024 were due to homicides, compared to 4,248 cases reported in 2023, giving a 1.9 percent increase in Homicide cases registered countrywide.



