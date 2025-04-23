Hello

Kamuli Municipality resumes office construction after 8 years

The new Administration Offices works in progress. Inset is Mr Stanislaus Mangasa, Kamuli Municipal Clerk. Photos | Sam Caleb Opio

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The Shs3 billion, three-story administration complex will feature a modern design with ample space, greenery, and a paved parking area

The Kamuli Municipal Council has revived the construction of its new office complex, which stalled in 2017. 

The Shs3 billion, three-story administration complex will feature a modern design with ample space, greenery, and a paved parking area.

According to Mr Stanislaus Mangasa, the Municipal Town Clerk, the project is expected to be completed in the next financial year. 

"We're kicking off the first phase of our new, remodeled three-story office complex," he said. "This phase includes slab and columns, and next financial year, we'll have the ground floor casted."

The project resumed after the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development granted a transitional support request.

Mr Mangasa explained that the stalled works were due to a collapsed resource base after a policy change, which led to a court dispute.

"We couldn't do anything until we went into mediation and sorted ourselves out," he said.

Kamuli Municipality Mayor, Mr Aziz Luwano, described the project's revival as a milestone development and a longstanding public debt. 

"The stalled construction has been an embarrassment, politically used against us," he said. "But now, we've improved our situation through negotiations, lobbying, and a wider network of allies."

The new complex will provide a better working environment and match the Municipality's status. Mr Luwano added, "The new complex will not only match our Municipality's status but also provide a better working environment."

