Kamuli promises to scale up maternal healthcare

Health authorities in Kamuli have resolved to ensure that expectant mothers who attend antenatal visits at various health centres across the district deliver from health facilities.

The district health department also seeks to find solutions to the high preference for private healthcare providers at the expense of the government-owned ones.

The move comes after records at the district health directorate indicate that out of 85,698 mothers who attended antenatal care services in health centres in the FY2020/2021, only 19,780 delivered under qualified staff.

Records also indicate that health centre IIs received 24,255 mothers and delivered 4,213, health centre IIIs had 37,610 mothers delivering only 8,874 and at health centre IVs, 8,506 mothers were registered and 2,736 delivered.

“We receive many mothers registering for antenatal services and have few coming back to deliver. This is a big health concern in our efforts to have mothers attend, deliver and receive post-delivery care at the right hands,” Mr Moses Lyagoba, the district assistant health officer in-charge of maternal and child health, said.

With increased numbers of teenage pregnancies and child mothers, many mothers find themselves under the care of private health providers and outlawed traditional birth attendants.

The district health information system II database registered 4,876 cases of child deliveries from mothers between the ages of 15 and 19 years from the FY 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Also, between August 2020 and January 2021, records extracted from facilities indicate 3,183 teenage pregnancies out of which only 1,619 deliveries were received and 400 prenatal deaths recorded. Mr Lyagoba said they are now refocusing on preventive rather than curative health, embracing respectful maternal care and community outreaches to attract mothers and patients to seek health services from qualified and professional staff.

He added: “The biggest challenge with private healthcare providers is low staff retention, understaffing, which leads to burn out and failure to adhere to protocols, and guidelines to manage mothers and children.”

Mr Lyagoba said there is increasing misuse of abortion and labour-inducing drugs yet delivery is supposed to be natural.