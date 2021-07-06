Kamuli registers 33 Covid deaths in 10 days

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author

The Kamuli District Covid-19 taskforce team has registered 33 deaths in the past 10 days.

Dr Fred Duku, the district health officer, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that Bulogo, Makoka, Namwendwa, Bukuutu, Nagweni Bulopa, Buwanana ‘A’, Lugoloire, Mbulamuti, Namisambya, and Bukolobe Northern division were the worst-hit areas.

Dr Duku blacklisted Namisambya Parish as an area where residents allegedly bury people who have succumbed to Covid-19 despite resistance from police and the medical team.

Meanwhile, the taskforce at the weekend received an assortment of items, including oxygen cylinders and food worth Shs65m.

Revival Glory network Ministries, Kiwungu Cathedral and Doers of The Word Africa (DOTWA) donated three oxygen cylinders complete with concentrators worth Shs8.3m and food worth Shs57m to 2,000 households, with each getting 10 kilogrammes of maize flour, three kilogrammes of beans, a bar of soap, and sachet of salt.

Dr Duku welcomed the support, saying: “We have many Covid-19 patients in isolation who need oxygen; so this has been very timely.”

Mr Robert Mutemo, the Resident District Commissioner, said oxygen shortage had caused the death of three patients.

He also lauded the donors for distributing food to the communities.

“With the lockdown, boda bodas were forced to break the presidential directives to get something to feed their families, but with this food, they can now provide for them,” Mr Mutemo said.

The DOTWA chief executive officer, Pastor David Balabyekubo, said the donation was a response to public outcry over inconveniences in going to Jinja Hospital for oxygen.

“We had to donate the machines to save lives and reduce the costs (Kamuli) hospital has been incurring to get oxygen refilling from Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

He said warned health personnel against misusing the equipment.

