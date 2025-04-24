Hello

Kamuli residents oppose construction of public toilet in mayor's gardens

Residents of Mpangati cell hold placards to protest proposed construction of public toilets in the Mayor's gardens. Photo | Moses Mutaka

By  MOSES MUTAKA

What you need to know:

  • Kamuli Municipality Town Clerk, Mr Stanslus Mangasa, insisted that the project would proceed

Residents of Mpangati cell, Mulamba ward in Kamuli Municipality have opposed the construction of a public toilet in the Mayor's gardens.

They cite concerns over potential sewage contamination and bad odors, which they believe will negatively impact the area's environment and their quality of life.

"We've just said goodbye to the garbage banker, and now they want to put up a toilet. This is an insult to taxpayers," one resident fumed, expressing frustration over the proposed project.

Mr John Waiswa, a resident, attributed the decision to poor planning by local leaders.

"Is this plan without planning or planning without a plan? Mayor's gardens are meant for relaxation, not toilets. This project seems like a money-making scheme disguised as development."

Residents are worried that the public toilet will become an eyesore and a source of unpleasant smells, making the Mayor's gardens, which is meant to be a recreational space, unbearable to visit. They argue that there are better alternative locations for the toilet that would not affect residential areas or recreational spaces.

However, Kamuli Municipality Town Clerk, Mr Stanslus Mangasa, insisted that the project would proceed.

"The Mayor's gardens is a recreation ground meant to be beautified with functional washrooms and sanitation facilities," he explained.

Mr Mangasa promised to engage with residents and address their concerns to kick-start construction.

"I'm optimistic we'll come to an agreement, as time is not on our side," he said, acknowledging the importance of finding a mutually acceptable solution.

The construction of public toilets is being funded by the Ministry of Water and Environment under the sanitation project.

Despite the funding, residents remain opposed to the project and have submitted a petition to the Deputy Resident Commissioner, Mr Adonia Mafumo, demanding a change of location.
 

