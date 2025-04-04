Kamuli’s 24-hour water supply ends decades of scarcity

Kamuli is set to end its water scarcity and unreliable supply with the introduction of a new system that will provide water 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Strategic Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project (STWSSP) aims to triple the district's water coverage and extend services to previously uncovered areas, including Nabirumba and Balawoli Trading Centers.

Managed by Kamuli Water Supply Manager, Mr Stephen Walakira, the STWSSP is funded by the African Development Bank and implemented by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Ministry of Water and Environment.

Mr Walakira revealed that the project, which sources water from the River Nile at Mbulamuti, is 95 percent complete. Testing of the plant, transmission lines, and tanks is set to begin soon.

“The Kamuli Water Project is 95 percent complete, with the Mbulamuti water treatment plant, a 19 km transmission line, and four clean water tanks ready for testing,” Mr Walakira said.

Once completed, the project will increase water supply from 2.5 million liters to 10 million liters per day. It will also expand the water network from 180 kilometers to 210 kilometers and improve supply reliability from 12 hours to 24 hours per day.

The project's benefits extend beyond water supply. Mr Moses Lyagoba, Kamuli’s Assistant District Health Officer, highlighted that access to clean water will reduce water-related diseases and lower water costs, which will have a positive impact on public health.

“Water is life, and water-related diseases will reduce with a clean water supply. The high costs of water will also be eliminated, which is a significant boost to the health department,” he said.

Kamuli District Water Engineer, Mr Grace Mulondo, praised the water project, calling it “a blessing, a relief, and a health investment… an investment for a century.”

He emphasized the need for collective responsibility to ensure the project’s sustainability. “Our extension services will be crucial in ensuring the project's long-term success,” Mr. Mulondo stated.

Mr Chris Wabwire, District Councilor of Mbulamuti, stressed the importance of a sustainability plan and the need for the community to protect the water system.

He raised concerns about vandalism, illegal consumption, and wasteful water use.

“As this is a major government investment, it must be well protected. Our people need thorough education on water use, consumption, and maintenance,” Mr Wabwire said, expressing his eagerness for the project’s commissioning.

Key aspects of the project include the development of a Water Production and Treatment Facility in Bugondha, Mbulamuti Sub County, which will source water from the River Nile, along with a 19 km ductile iron pipe transmission line connecting Bugondha to Kamuli.

Other components include reservoir storage tanks in Kamuli, Butansi, Mbulamuti, and Bugondha, as well as Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives such as public water points, toilets, and standing points.



