Kamuli taxi drivers gift area MP for standing with them

Gift Kamuli Municipality MP Baroda Kayanga Watongola acknowledges a Heifer gift from Budiope Stage Drivers for standing with them during lockdown. Photo | Sam Caleb Opio

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • In their joint submission, the drivers asked the government to reconsider its taxation policies that they say stifle the less-privileged.

Taxi drivers at Budiope Stage in Kamuli Municipality have gifted their Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Baroda Kayanga Watongola, with a heifer for allegedly standing with them during the Covid-induced lockdown.

