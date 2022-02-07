Kamuli taxi drivers gift area MP for standing with them

Taxi drivers at Budiope Stage in Kamuli Municipality have gifted their Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Baroda Kayanga Watongola, with a heifer for allegedly standing with them during the Covid-induced lockdown.

The drivers at the weekend said the lockdown was the “hardest time” they faced since they were not working.

“Honourable, you stood with us and unconditionally supported and often bailed us out; but above, all you kick-started our Stage Sacco by paying our registration at national level and we now have Shs51m on our account,” Mr Abdu Karim Kintu, their chairperson, said.

In their joint submission, the drivers asked the government to reconsider its taxation policies that they say stifle the less-privileged.

Ms Watongola said she was “shocked” and “humbled” by the drivers’ generosity, saying: “Surprises are mostly given at birthdays and weddings not to politicians by voters.”

She added: “It is inspiring because I had no funds to run the campaigns, I chose to help you meet the cost of making the constitution and registering your Sacco yet at that time, most of you were not for me but now you have repaid me threefold. It is a spirit to build on.”

She pledged to ensure the Budiope Stage and Lorry Park get vehicles to boost their income, promote unity and ensure that the remaining Emyooga funds are accessed.