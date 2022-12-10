Kamya: Architect of his own fortune

Architect Peter Kamya was a man well known for developing prime properties in Uganda, East Africa and beyond. His passing at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on December 2 was in many respects a devastating blow.

Although he had been ill for some time, Mr Robert Friday Kagoro—his lawyer—confirmed that Kamya’s court battle to recover his estate “took a toll on him.”

“When court stayed proceedings in the Simbamanyo Estate case, it took a toll on him because we had hopes of winning the case and recovering his property,” Kagoro said in a brief interview with Daily Monitor while confirming Kamya’s death last week.

Born on July 31, 1944, to the late Siriri Basajjasubi and Rosa Nabakooza in Kasenene Village, Kyampisi in Kyaggwe (current day Mukono District), Kamya attended a school owned by his father—Kasenene Primary School. He would later join Kyabakadde Primary School, Nyenga Seminary and Namilyango College before going to University College of Nairobi to pursue architectural studies.

He further obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of East Africa in 1969, participated in the Liverpool University Practical Experience Programme between 1967 and 1968. Kamya then did his extensive Architectural Thesis in 1969 at the University of Copenhagen.





An architectural champion

Kamya started his professional practice as an Architectural Assistant with Nairobi City Council in 1966. He served in the same position for other companies in Nairobi such as Vamos & Partners Architects and Cobb Archer & partners in 1968 and 1969 to 1971 respectively.

In 1971, he returned to Uganda and joined Chudha & Pawa Architects as an Associate until 1972 when he opened his own private practice firm—Associated Architects—that still operates branches both in Kampala and Nairobi to date.

The harshness of Obote II’s regime, however, forced him to move back to Kenya. Following his past work experience in Nairobi, Kamya returned to his former stamping ground. Around that time, he served as a Senior Consultant Architect for UNDP in London. During this period, he designed buildings for the organisation across many African countries, including Angola, Comoros, Guinea Bissau, Zambia, Somalia and Mozambique among others.





Notable projects handled

When Kamya finally moved back to Uganda in 1986, he decided to contribute to national development. While in his native country, he designed and supervised the construction of notable buildings in Kampala. This included the office block Uganda Development Bank towers between 1992-1999, Simbamanyo House from 1999-2001, the office block at Civil Aviation headquarters in Entebbe in 2002, the Cotton Development Authority building from 2001-2002, Straight Talk Foundation offices Kampala in 2007, Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in 2006, Afrique Suites Hotel in 2011, Jubilee Independence Pavilion at the National Ceremonial Grounds in Kololo in 2012 among others.





Rise and fall

As part of his country development strategy in the late 1990s through the early 2000’s, Kamya ventured into real estate. He successfully designed and built the iconic Simbamanyo House located along Lumumba Avenue. The building houses the Gender and Labour ministry. Later, Afrique Suites Hotel shot up in Mutungo among others.

Over time, Kamya—through Simbamanyo Estates Limited—obtained a loan worth $10 million from both Equity Bank Uganda and Equity Bank Kenya. Kamya hoped to use the loan to finance the construction of a hotel in Luzira, among others. Simbamanyo Estates, however, allegedly defaulted on its loan repayment, a development that forced Equity Bank to auction Simbamanyo building and Afrique Suites Hotel that were presented as security while securing the loan.

When dust from the saga appeared to settle, Simbamanyo House and Afrique Suites had been auctioned to Meera Investments and Luwaluwa investments respectively. This was in October 2020. Kamya challenged the decisions in court several times without success but more costs.

This prompted Kamya to seek presidential intervention into the matter. In response, President Museveni ordered the Bank of Uganda to investigate the circumstances under which Simbamanyo Estate property was sold. The outcome was not what Kamya hoped for.

Kamya was since 2020 also locked in a property battle with Equity Bank. His death won’t put paid to the battle.





Giving back

Having been raised in a staunch Catholic family by a catechist father, Kamya’s strong faith pushed him into supporting various religious activities in the Catholic Church. He supported the clergy and spearheaded the building of churches for good measure.

Kamya shared family and religious training with many clergy, including the late Kampala Archbishop late Cyprian Kizito-Lwanga who hailed from the same Parish of Naggalama. His Grace was a childhood family friend who shared his formative life with Kamya and his younger brothers.

In the footsteps of his father who championed the education of children, he built a school—St Siriri Nursery and Primary School. Based in Bunyiri, the school caters to local orphans and vulnerable children who would otherwise not be able to afford to go to school.

To ensure that people in his home area have access to good health care, Kamya instituted a medical insurance scheme for residents at Naggalama Hospital. Locals could go and receive treatment and medical attention, with Kamya picking the tab.

His final project to give back to the community was the creation and donation of Our Lady of Africa Grotto at St Anatoli Kirigwaijo Catholic Parish, Kitoba, Hoima that was inaugurated on April 22 this year.

In addition to mentoring many young architects over the years, Kamya established a financial grant for the best student each year at the School of Architecture at Makerere University having himself been the best student of his graduation year at University College Nairobi.

Kamya served on several professional boards, including as the Uganda Tourist Board chair, the board of Nsambya Hospital, chairman of Uganda Board of Architects, and Bugolobi Primary School among others.

Kamya is survived by a widow, Dr Margaret Muganwa Kamya, 16 children and 11 grandchildren.

A vigil was held at his home in Mutungo on Friday followed by a requiem mass at Our Lady of Africa Church Mbuya on Saturday. Kamya will be buried today at his ancestral home in Bunyiri, Kyaggwe.





Remembering Kamya

Mr Kagoro, the deceased’s lawyer, said Kamya was a man very strong in character.