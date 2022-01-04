Prime

Kamya orders 30,000 public leaders to declare wealth

Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • For breaching the Act, Ms Kamya said, “false under declarations have repercussions.” 

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has asked her staff and other designated leaders who draw salaries from the consolidated fund to declare their wealth.

