Kanungu District lifts ban on sand mining

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Kanungu Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajji Shafique Ssekandi has ordered for the reopening of sand mines which were closed in the district, early April, following the death of two people.

The reopening was agreed upon during a series of security meetings between a security team and the sand miners- purposed to issue new regulations to guide site owners, truck drivers, sand miners and loaders.

RDC Ssekandi who presided over the meetings at Kiruruma in Kihihi and Kabyamisinga in Katete Sub County- was meant to pave way for preventing further deaths incidents in the district.

According to a report obtained from the District Communications Officer Mr Mwajuma Twaha Adam, several strict conditions were adopted to enhance smooth operations in the sand mining sector.

According to the list of the regulations seen by this reporter, children below 18 years are prohibited from engaging in the lucrative venture.

The RDC also directed that sand mining must be strictly be done between 7:00am and 6:00pm; further urging site owners to put gates and employ security guards to monitor and record vehicle entries and exits.

The guidelines also direct site owners to restore all degraded sites by filling up open quarries and plant stabilizer trees to limit negative scenarios like mosquito breeding grounds and other related hazardous effects.

The agreed strict guidelines also indicate that all miners shall put on protective gears like gloves, helmets and gumboots. The guidelines also task site owners to ensure that all workers under influence of drugs or any toxic substances shall not participate in mining activities.

The RDC also announced that the district leadership will provide an excavator machine to level down the heaps of sand before re-opening of the mines and appealed to well-wishers, political leaders to contribute to the fuel to use in the excavator.

Hajji Ssekandi said Police will start enforcing the laid out guidelines while he also reminded people to stay Covid-19 cautious.

Speaking at the same meeting, Kanungu District Police Commander, Julius Tugumenawe, asked the Public to value their lives and avoid putting them at risk by following the set guidelines.

Kanungu Environmental Officer, Arineitwe Shibah requested the community to always have a restoration plan which will help to avoid the impending dangers within the sand mining sector.

