Kanungu District plans special session to honour James Garuga

Kanungu District council has scheduled a special session on August 10 to pay tribute to the late James Musinguzi Garuga, a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, who died at the age of 72.

Garuga passed away on August 6 at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, where he was admitted briefly due to breathing complications, according to his close friend, Capt Charles Byaruhanga.

The district council speaker, Mr Frank Byaruhanga, through the district clerk to council, Mr Sam Birungi, formally invited regional leaders and dignitaries to attend the session.

The invitees include district council speakers, local council chairpersons (LCV), Members of Parliament, resident district commissioners, chief administrative officers, NRM party chairpersons, and municipal mayors from the Kigezi and Ankole regions.

“I have been ordered by the Kanungu District council speaker to invite you for a special council session scheduled for August 10, to pay the last respect and tribute to the late Garuga. The session will be held at the deceased’s home in Rugyeyo, Kanungu, starting at 2 p.m.,” Mr Birungi stated in the notice issued on August 7.

The planned proceedings include the national and East African Community anthems, council prayers, presentation of the order paper, viewing of the late Garuga’s remains, official communications from the presiding council speaker, laying of the national flag and wreath on the casket, followed by motions and debates to pay tribute to the late entrepreneur. Condolences will be offered by representatives from both Kigezi and Ankole regions.

Garuga was the founder and chairman of multiple successful enterprises, including Garuga Properties, Incafex Group, Kinkizi Development Company, Kigezi Highland Tea, and Savannah Resort Hotel. He was widely respected for his contributions to sustainable tourism and environmental conservation in Uganda.

He is survived by his wife, Dr Peace Musinguzi; children Rowena, Alwyn, Johnnie, and Phillip; grandchildren Aden, Matthew, Arianna, Matisse, Isaac, and Milo; as well as a large network of family, friends, and colleagues.

A funeral service was held on Friday at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala. Additional services will be held on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10, at his ancestral home in Rugyeyo, with burial set for Monday, August 11.

Educated at Ruhanyana Primary School, Mbarara High School, Makerere College, Makerere University (BCom and LLB), and the Law Development Centre (Diploma in Legal Practice), Garuga’s legacy spans law, business, and community development.