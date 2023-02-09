Kanungu radio boss sentenced for beating female workmate over ad commission  

Court in Kanungu District has sentenced the Kanungu FM station manager, Nelson Twinamatsiko to a fine of Shs200, 000 or serve a jail sentence of eight months after he pleaded guilty to charges of assault and occasioning actual bodily harm to his workmate.

The Kanungu grade one magistrate, Mr Asanasio Mukobi on Wednesday read his decision after Twinamatsiko pleaded guilty to the offence and asked for a lenient sentence.

Prosecution led by Mr Peter Muhendo told court that on January 26, while at the premises of Kanungu FM located in Kanungu District in western Uganda, Twinamatsiko assaulted his female workmate Ms Anita Tumuramye after she demand for her advert commission from the latter’s office. Although the state prosecution prayed for a deterrent sentence because cases of assault were rampant in the area, court considered his pleas of being a first offender, advanced age and a sole bread winner for his family.

“Since the accused person has pleaded guilty to the offence and has not wasted court’s time, he is sentenced to a fine of Shs200,000, in default serve a jail term of eight months,” Kanungu grade one magistrate Mr Mukobi ruled.

While giving her opinion after the court ruling, Ms Tumuramye said that she is open for reconciliation.

Last Thursday, the management of Kanungu FM radio station issued a statement suspending the two workers until the police investigations into the matter are complete.

“The management of Kanungu FM Radio does not condone acts of indiscipline and misbehavior and regrets this incident. We honestly apologize to our esteemed listeners, business clients and the general public,” the statement issued on February 2 reads in part.

According to the statement, on the evening of January 26, Ms Tumuramye came to the radio station and demanded from Mr Twinamasiko to be paid her commission out of the money that had been paid by a regular client of the radio.