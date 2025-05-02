Kanungu residents protest poor state of tourism roads

A section of residents Kanungu District have accused government of neglecting the critical Kanyantorogo–Butogota–Bwindi tourism road in the district, something they say has affected their income earnings and frustrated their movements.



The disgruntled residents who converged at Nyamigoyi-Ishasha Cell in Kanyantorogo Sub County, Kinkizi West, cutting off the Kanyantorogo-Butogota-Bwindi tourism road, which connects the world to the famous Bwindi Impenetrable National Park as part of their disaplys of dissatisfaction.

They blocked the traffic for more than two hours, starting at 10am before the Uganda People’s Defences Forces (UPDF) soldiers dispersed them.

The residents say the state of the pothole riddled road has greatly affected the local economy and tourism.

According to Mr Christopher Turyasingura, the secretary for finance at Butogota Town Council, government needs to repair Kihihi-Kanyantorogo road, Bwindi-Mpungu road, and Kanungu-Hamurwa – Kabale road to boost local economy.

He explained that the poor state of roads in the district has greatly affected the country’s tourism sector, given that Kanungu is the face of tourism.

“The bad roads not only effect the tourism boost in the county but also affect us, the local people. Our business are down compared to the previous times when the roads were somehow rehabilitated,” he said.

Tourists stranded on a road in Kanungu District after their car got stuck in mud. Photo/Israel Alex Ahumuza

One of the tour guides in the area, Mr Bashir Abdu Aziz asserted that the current state of the tourism roads in the district road is disadvantageous, leading to motor crashes that sometimes lead to death of tourists and decline in their numbers.

He cited a recent crash in which an American tourist died on the Buhoma-Butogota-Kanungu road. He added that the tourists were returning from Bwindi Impenetrable National Park after gorilla tracking when the driver lost control and the car overturned on the road.

“We have a prominent minister and legislators who represents us in Parliament but they are deliberating on other issues, instead of concentrating on critical ones,” Mr Barshir said.

Mr Francis Byamukama, who represents Buhoma Town Council at the district level, expressed disappointment about the lack of response from the government despite their repeated appeals for assistance.

“Regarding the roads, we have written a number of letters and engaged in discussions in different council sittings, but we can confidently say that government has become adamant towards developing tourism roads,” Mr Byamukama highlightened.

Ms Ruth Kyakunzire, the Tourism Officer for Kanungu District, explained that the poor condition of the roads is not only isolated to Kanungu but is a widespread issue across the Kigezi region.

She added that although tourism is one of the significant sectors of Uganda with the potential to generate more revenue if adequately funded and marketed, it has not been prioritized.