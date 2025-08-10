Kanungu District council approves renaming of Kanungu–Kerere–Hamurwa road after Garuga

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the late James Musinguzi Garuga’s home in Kiragiro Village, Nyarurambi Parish, Rugyeyo Sub-county, Kanungu District, on Sunday to witness a special council session held in his honour. The event paid tribute to his immense contributions to the region.

The session was presided over by Kanungu District Council Speaker Mr Frank Byaruhanga, assisted by his Kisoro District counterpart, Mr Amos Hakizimana, and attended by representatives from district councils across the Kigezi and Ankole regions.

During the session, Kanungu District Council members unanimously approved a proposal by the District LCV Chairman, Mr Sam Kajojo Arinaitwe, to rename the 47km Kanungu–Kerere–Hamurwa road which directly connects Kanungu and Rubanda districts as Garuga Road. The move was intended as a gesture of appreciation for Garuga’s contributions to tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure development in the Kigezi region.

“I wish to move that the key regional road that interconnects districts of the Kigezi region be named after the late James Musinguzi Garuga for the great contribution he made towards the socio-economic transformation of our regions and the nation at large. Kanungu–Kerere–Hamurwa Road should be named Garuga Road, with permanent signages bearing his portrait at both the entry and exit,” Mr Kajojo proposed.

The proposal was seconded by Buhoma Sub-county councillor Mr. Francis Byamukama and Rugyeyo Sub-county councillor Mr Erias Komwani.

In his speech, Mr. Kajojo also urged ICT Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who is also the MP for Kinkiizi East to apologise to the people of Kigezi, Ankole, and Rwenzori sub-regions for the closure of certain radio programmes on Kanungu Broadcasting Services FM, owned by the late Garuga. He called for the reinstatement of all affected programmes, including Parliament of the People on Saturdays and Day Breakers every morning, as well as lifting the suspension on affected staff.

Rubanda District LCV Chairman Mr. Stephen Kasyaba welcomed the proposal, saying it was an important way to honour Garuga’s legacy. Kisoro District LCV Chairman Mr. Abel Bizimana described the late philanthropist as “a mentor, a compass, and a battery” to everyone who knew him.

“I will always be grateful to the late Garuga for being a real statesman, patriotic, caring for the helpless, and advocating for good governance. Although many people believe that Garuga has died, I have faith that his spirit will continue to live through the many good things he did for the people in this region and the country,” Mr Bizimana said.

Capt Charles Byaruganga, a close friend of Garuga for over 22 years, urged colleagues to carry forward the development projects he started so that his legacy can endure.

“I have learnt many things from the late Garuga that are important for community and national development. Let’s stand together and support the initiatives he began so his legacy lives on,” Capt. Byaruganga said.

Rowena Musinguzi, Garuga’s daughter, described her father as “an institution of democracy” who provided for the community in ways usually associated with government.

“My father was a government himself because he did everything the government does for its people—building roads and airfields, promoting primary health care, providing electricity. My father was the true definition of democracy,” Ms. Musinguzi said.

Kisoro District Woman MP Ms Grace Akifeza Ngabirano noted that Garuga had supported her district by establishing a tea farm and factory that now employ many locals.

“This man did not only support development in Kanungu but also in Kigezi, Ankole, and the entire country. My prayer is that his legacy continues,” Ms Akifeza said.



