Kanyeihamba burial programme yet to be drawn, says family lawyer

More than 24 hours after the passing of retired Supreme Court Justice George Kanyeihamba, the family, friends, and government officials remained locked in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday afternoon to finalize burial arrangements for the esteemed jurist.

Speaking to the media at Kingdom Kampala Mall, Mr Justinian Kateera, the family’s lawyer, said preparations were still underway as they await the arrival of Justice Kanyeihamba’s immediate family from abroad.

“The family appreciates the overwhelming messages of support, condolences, and prayers received from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers,” Mr Kateera said. “They are finalizing burial arrangements in consultation with the relevant arms of government, and details will be communicated as soon as they are confirmed.”

When asked when the deceased’s wife and children would arrive in the country, Mr Kateera, flanked by a few family members and friends, declined to give specifics, citing security concerns. However, he noted that they are expected to arrive soon.

Sources privy to the burial planning revealed to this publication that the family is likely to announce a final program by Friday.

The meeting, chaired by former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, focused on drawing up the official burial program.

Justice Kanyeihamba, 85, passed away on Monday morning at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, where he had been receiving treatment for an illness.

A respected legal scholar and outspoken jurist, Kanyeihamba has been widely eulogized for his courage, integrity, and contribution to jurisprudence in Uganda. He was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Museveni in 1997 and served until his retirement in November 2009.

Prior to his judicial tenure, he held key government positions, including Minister of Commerce, Minister of Justice, and Attorney General.

Justice Kanyeihamba is also remembered for his dissenting opinion in the landmark 2006 Supreme Court election petition, where he was one of three justices who ruled that the re-election of President Museveni was marred by irregularities significant enough to warrant nullification.