Kanyeihamba: From the forest, to UK and Cabinet

Prof Dr Justice George Wilson Kanyeihamba, at least that is how the signpost outside his Buziga home in Kampala reads. A retired Supreme Court judge, Prof Kanyeihamba lived with intensity. There was only a thin line between his anger and happiness. If he felt misunderstood or disobeyed, he would become visibly agitated. That fiery temperament followed him into private practice. His law firm was a revolving door for secretaries and receptionists—most lasting barely a week before being replaced for “incompetence” or inefficiency. Yet, amid the strictness, there was humour. He explained these were traits from his father, Zakaliya Bafwokworora, an elder who lived in Muzirante Village, now Rubanda, but formerly Kabale.

Prof Kanyeihamba said his father’s tales were laced with humorous episodes, many of which he invented himself. “In later life and whether as a professor, minister, advisor, and judge, I found it very useful to utilise humour as a tool of communication and agreeable co-existence with relatives and friends,” he said. But Prof Kanyeihamba was in no joking mood when he told this writer that he preferred to be buried in his home in Buziga, Kampala. “I’m now Kabaka’s subject,” he said. “Why should I leave this place in death, yet this is where I have been living ever since I returned to Uganda?” he added.

Formative days in Kigezi

But it was in Kinaba, Kanungu, near the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest where Kanyeihamba’s story started. While his mother, Malyamu Kyenda Kyakundwa, went to fetch firewood from the nearby forest, and while there, the future Doctor of Laws decided he needed to come out in the sun. Without any help, Kyenda gave birth to a baby boy, Kanyeihamba, in the forest on August 11, 1939. In his memoir titled, The Blessings and Joy of Being Who You Are, Prof Kanyeihamba explains that it was customary among the Bakiga to name children after events, personalities or phenomena existing at the time of birth. In line with that, he was named after the environment in which he was born - Rukiga Eihamba means forest, and Kanyeihamba means “of the forest.” Soon Kanyeihamba started his education journey, attending Hamurwa Church School before going to the much bigger Nyaruhanga Anglican Church Primary School and then Nyakatare.

Kanyeihamba attended school barefoot, but this would change when he went to the much bigger Kigezi High School. It is at Kigezi High that Kanyeihamba would meet Herbert Ntabgooba, who many years later would go on to become Uganda’s Principal Judge. It was at Kigezi High that he did his Uganda National Junior Leaving Examinations, emerging among the best in the country. He was awarded two scholarships - one by the central government and the other by the Madhvani Kakira Sugar Corporation. Additionally, he was offered places at Busoga College Mwiri, and King’s College Budo. He chose Mwiri. At Mwiri, Kanyeihamba did what was called the Cambridge School Certificate Examinations in which he emerged with first class grade. His dream was always to do law, but Makerere University, which at the time had no law course, admitted him to study a Bachelor of Arts in English or History.

However, local government leaders from the Kigezi Sub-region nominated him to the United Kingdom to study law on the condition that when he returned, he would work as a lawyer for the Kigezi District Administration. “Norwich City College may not have been the best school in England but it was a leader in East Anglia and as has been hinted, it claimed suitable successes for some of its students,” Kanyeihamba said of Norwich College where he did his A-Level before being admitted for Bachelors of Laws at London University. After obtaining his Bachelor of Laws, Kanyeihamba was given a job to lecture at the University of Portsmouth. This didn’t last long as he was persuaded by Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa and John Wycliffe Lwamafa, the then minister of Health in the post-independence Obote regime, to return to Kampala and take up a job at the Attorney General’s chambers.

On returning to Uganda, Kanyeihamba was appointed State Attorney with special responsibilities for teaching law to professional classes and for London External Degree undergraduates at the Nsamizi Law School in Entebbe, which later became the Law Development Centre, now situated near Makerere University. After two years with the Ministry of Justice, Kanyeihamba joined Makerere University as the registrar for legal affairs. It was during this time that Kanyeihamba, together with Prof Joseph Kakooza, who has since passed on, were charged with founding the Law Department within the Faculty of Social Sciences. It was while at Makerere that Kanyeihamba started writing his famous book, Constitutional Law and Government in Uganda. In this book, Kanyeihamba insists that when lawyers discuss the law, they should also consider politics.

“At times, they must assume the roles of historians, political scientists and sociologists if what they are writing about is to have any meaning or realism. A sudden change in the Constitution may no longer be explained in terms of legal reform but in need to cater for social conditions prevailing at the time,” Kanyeihamba wrote. With Amin taking over, Kanyeihamba fled to the United Kingdom, where he was appointed lecturer at the University of Wales in Cardiff. When Amin was overthrown, Kanyeihamba was appointed Attorney General by Prof Yusuf Lule, whose presidency infamously lasted for a mere 68 days.

Uncoordinated UNLF govts

“A month later, following my reluctant acceptance to serve in the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) government for the two years we had prescribed in the Moshi Conference constitution, I returned to the UK to collect some personal effects,” Kanyeihamba recounted his return to Uganda. “The same airline accepted my assorted pieces of baggage numbering seven in total plus three cabin pieces of baggage numbering seven in total plus three cabin bags, all beyond the permitted weights.

There was so much goodwill towards post–Idi Amin Uganda in those days,” he added. The truth is that at the time, Kanyeihamba hadn’t agreed to be Attorney General, and soon divisions became so glaring since Marxist Prof Dani Wadada Nabudere had been appointed minister of Justice. “.... I might have worked with him, but his concept that the important state portfolio of the office of the Attorney General, the principal legal advisor of the government, was junior and therefore subject to the directives of the minister of Justice was both an enigma and unacceptable to me,” Kanyeihamba said.

In the end, Prof Lule appointed Kanyeihamba to both dockets of Justice and Attorney General while Nabudere was transferred to the new Ministry of Political Affairs and National Guidance. Though the Lule Cabinet was filled with academics and professionals, Kanyeihamba believed it was a matter of time before it collapsed. “In practical politics,” Prof Kanyeihamba said, “Curriculum vitae and academic performance matter less and are of secondary importance. It was, therefore, not a surprise that the first UNLF government proved uncoordinated, incompetent and devoid of a united vision,” he added.

It was during the process of the UNLF removing Prof Lule, which Kanyeihamba called unconstitutional, that he came to see Yoweri Museveni’s double standards. Museveni, who was the minister of Defence, had claimed that he was with Prof Lule, but Kanyeihamba said those who were in Lule’s corner only came to know later that Museveni had collaborated with Lule’s conspirators. Kanyeihamba said Museveni had gone AWOL until the ill-fated motion of no confidence against Lule had been passed and implemented. With Lule ejected and Binaisa installed as President, Kanyeihamba had no option but to once again flee into exile. He returned to his lecturing job in Wales

