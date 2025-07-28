Kanyeihamba’s kinsmen unhappy about burying him in Kampala

Residents of Muzirante Village in Rubanda District have expressed unhappiness over the decision to bury the late Supreme Court Justice, Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba, in Kampala, rather than at his ancestral burial grounds.

Prof Kanyeihamba’s kinsmen were of the view that his body should have been taken back to the village so that they could mourn him in the African way, but also celebrate his life for the projects he had done for them.

Mr Luciano Katurebe, the chairperson of Muzirante Village in Mpungu Parish, Hamurwa Sub-county, who is a distant relative of the late Kanyeihamba, at the weekend said holding the burial ceremony in Kampala denied residents of Rubanda and the entire Kigezi Sub-region the opportunity of hosting important people who would have travelled to attend the final send-off ceremony.

“The late Prof Kanyeihamba was not only the first person to build a permanent house in this village, but was also an icon of development. He used his resources to construct a 3km road that connects our village with the Nyamasizi Road, and the people of this place were always proud of him,” Mr Katurebe said.

He added: “If it was within our means, the late Prof Kanyeihamba should have been buried in Muzirente Village so that the residents can appropriately mourn him and the government bigshots appreciate the village where the celebrated man of wisdom came from.”

Mr Katurebe, who has been the Muzirante Village chairperson for about 30 years, said the late Prof Kanyeihamba died before realising his dream of forming the Bagabiri clan leadership that would keep them united, besides preserving their culture and norms.

While we appreciate the efforts of the immediate family members in arranging transport means for 25 people from Muzirante Village to represent the rest at the burial ceremony in Kampala, holding this important burial ceremony would add value to our village since some roads would be paved to allow guests easy access. All in all, we shall continue to remember him for his leadership approach of being non-sectarian by treating everyone equally regardless of their religious affiliation,” Mr Katurebe said.

Ms Maria Mateeka and Ms Fortunate Kwarigabo, the immediate neighbours of the late jurist, said holding the burial ceremony in their village would have enabled the residents to pay their last respects to the deceased son of the soil, who was nationally and internationally respected. “If the burial ceremony of the late Prof Kanyeihamba had been held here in Muzirante Village, our village would have sounded prominent inside and outside the country.

I also imagined that the local people in Rubanda District would earn some money, especially those who offer social services such as catering, lodges, and hotels. The decision to bury the late Prof Kanyeihamba in Kampala was not fair,” Ms Kwarigabo said. Ms Mateeka, on the other hand, said the news about burying the late Prof Kanyeihamba outside his ancestral home was unusual for those who hail from Muzirante Village.

“We expected his body to be buried here in Muzirante Village, where his parents, Zakaliya Bafwokworora and Kyenda Malyamu Kyakundwa, were buried. Several people from this village will not attend his final send-off since it's an expensive journey to travel from our village to Kampala, where the burial ceremony will take place. May his soul rest in peace,” Ms Mateeka said.

According to the final burial programme released by the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, Justice Kanyeihamba’s remains will be buried tomorrow at his Buziga home located in Makindye Division, Kampala District. It has always been Justice Kanyeihamba’s wish to be buried in the city, and not at his ancestral home in Rubanda.

“Why should I leave this place (Buziga) in death, yet this is where I have been living ever since I returned to Uganda?” he asked a Daily Monitor journalist during an interview. President Museveni has since accorded him an official burial. Last week, Prof Kanyeihamba’s widow, Susan, née Randall, Kanyeihamba, and their children, received Mr Museveni at their Buziga home in Kampala.