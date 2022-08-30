Kanyomozi was a pillar of development - locals

It was a somber mood yesterday as hundreds gathered at the home of the former minister for Cooperatives in the Milton Obote II government, Yona Bankobeza Kanyomozi, in Rwashamaire, Ntungamo District to pay their last respects.

Among the mourners were politicians, religious leaders, friends and family members who hailed the deceased as a pillar of development and unity.

One trait featured prominently in most eulogies. While he subscribed to the Opposition, he mingled with all the politicians across the political divide.

Some of the mourners who turned up was Mr Gregory Nahabwe, the chairperson of Rwashamaire Town Council, who remembers the late as a political unifier, principled politician and an adviser who offered guidance to anyone irrespective of their parties and religious beliefs.

“He remained committed to his Uganda Peoples Congress party until his death, but never exuded sectarian traits,” said Mr Nahabwe.

“He would call you up and tell you that something is wrong with what you are doing, he would even walk up to your office just to correct you regardless of your political affiliation,” he said.

Man of inspiration

Mr Akabway Tumusiime, a retired teacher and his estates manager, said Mr Kanyomozi was a pillar of development and many locals in Rwashamaire Village drew his inspiration.

“Kanyomozi was old and of age, but he had planted more than 30,0000 coffee trees from which locals drew inspiration. He paid school fees for almost everyone in need and fostered orphans, including the Muntuyera family,” he said.

“The late Kanyomozi also offered jobs and connected graduates to available job opportunities in Kajara at the time he was our MP. Everyone will miss him here,” Mr Tumusiime added.

Mr Tumusiime, one of the beneficiaries of Mr Kanyomozi’s education initiatives, said his role in developing Ntungamo and the country was outstanding.

As the Minister for Cooperatives, Mr Kanyomozi equipped major cooperative societies, including Kigezi and Banyakole Kweterana with key equipment and created sub-cooperatives from each sub-county to supply the main societies.

“Mr Kanyomozi was a minister with a big impact. The only challenge we have is that he never worked with President Museveni because I believe we would have benefited more from him,” Rushenyi County MP Naome Kabasharira said.

Love for farming

At the time of his death, Mr Kanyomozi had planted a 200 acre coffee farm near his home and changed the face of his home from an old model homestead to a modern home.

In Ntungamo Municipality, he had put up a dairy farm at Rukindo Village, a banana plantation and a piggery project at Kabahambi Village, among many projects.

He was in the district on August 21, a day he supervised key projects and attended parties.

Mr Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba, the chairperson of Ntungamo District, said Mr Kanyomozi nurtured talent in politics and development.

Ms Justine Tumwesigye, his cousin, said he cherished education and that he took care of his sisters, his children, and the children of neighbours with hope that they would change the outlook of the country.