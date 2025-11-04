Kapchorwa locals cry out for help over cracked rock

Residents of Kapchorwa District have renewed calls to the government to blast Kicitya Rock, which has developed huge cracks, to avert what they say is an imminent landslide. The threat posed by the rock has kept locals, who are live on either side, in fear as signs show it's close to collapse.

The locals’ plea for help come in the backdrop of the occurrence of multiple landslides in Kween, Bukwo, and Kapchorwa districts that have so far left 15 people dead and many missing. The Woman MP for Kapchorwa District, Ms Phyllis Chemutai, said they have requested the government to blast the rock, but in vain.

“As a sub-region, we had never experienced such disasters where mudslides cause huge rocks to roll from the cliffs and kill people.I ha ve reported a case of that cracked rock, but the government has done nothing,” she said.

A Daily Monitor reporter who visited the rock early this year found that it had two huge cracks, about three metres wide, running through it from the top to the bottom. The cracks have split the rock, which sits on about half an acre of land, into two large pieces, one on the left and the other on the right.

Ms Everlyne Chebet Kubarika, the LC5 chairperson of Kapchorwa District, said the locals living near the rock are sitting on a time bomb.

“There is another rock that needs to be blasted, but nothing has been done. The government should rescue people rather than respond when the people have died,” she said.

At the foothills of the rock sit several villages, including Kicitya, Kaibet, Piyoswo, Kamutilai, Swesat, Cheptiwal, and Ngunch, with more than 300 households being at high risk. The institutions at risk include Tumboboi Health Centre III, Tumboboi Primary School, Siron Primary School, Siron Technical School, Kaptany Seed Secondary School, and Tumboboi Church, among others. Mr Stephen Chelimo, an elder and LC2 chairperson of Siron Ward in Kapchorwa Municipality, said the cracks were narrow but for the past four years, they have been enlarging, causing a lot of fear that the rock might collapse. “The cracks have widened, causing us to worry.

We have alerted our leadership about the looming disaster, but you know our leaders prefer responding after the disaster has occurred,” he said.

Mr Francis Tweluk, the chairperson of Kicitya Village, which is named after the rock, said : “We have reported but there has been no action taken. We have lost animals, and children have also sustained injuries while trying to jump over the cracks on their way to their schools,” he said.

Two years ago, a sediment separated from the rock rolled down and rested about 100 metres away from its original position after a downpour. It nearly knocked down some homes. Mr Francis Chemonges, the LC1 chairperson of Sitya Village, said the government should send geologists to investigate the problem before the situation worsens.

“We have been living here for centuries, and we have never had sleepless nights like we have today, especially when it rains heavily,” he said. The LC3 chairperson of Kapyanya Sub-county, Mr Deni Soyekwo, said if this rock is to roll down, it would affect hundreds of households in his sub-county and institutions such as schools, churches. “We have made a report and we have held a meeting over the same. There has been commitment, but no action. Our people need to be rescued as rain continues,” he said. Mr Tom Wandera, the Butaleja District environment officer, said changes in temperature or exposure of the rock to the effects of wind and rain cause it to crack.

“Water can get into cracks in a rock and, if it freezes, the ice will expand and push the cracks apart. As time goes it will widen and it will collapse at one time,” he said.

Govt response