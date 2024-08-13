Kapchorwa official remanded over PDM cash theft

A parish chief attached to the Kapchorwa District local government has been remanded on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses from beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Kongowo Parish, Kapsinda Sub-County.

The accused, Ms Shamim Chebet, appeared before Kapchorwa Chief Magistrate Gibson Muhangi on Monday and was remanded to Kapchorwa Government Prison until August 22, 2024.

According to a charge sheet dated August 12, 2024, Ms Chebet and others still at large are charged with obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 285 of the Penal Code Cap 128, as amended, as well as abuse of office, conspiracy, and extortion.

It is alleged that between August 2023 and January 2024, Ms Chebet and others fraudulently obtained Shs160,000 from Ms Violet Chebet, a member of the Kongowo PDM SACCO, by falsely claiming it was a requirement to benefit from PDM SACCO funds. Additionally, the suspects are accused of obtaining Shs 75,000 from Mr Timothy Cherukut.

Ms Chebet and her accomplices also received Shs 100,000 from Ms Margaret Yeko, Shs 80,000 from Mr Twaha Shafik, Shs 80,000 from Abigali Chebet, Shs 100,000 from Margret Yapcherotich, Shs 80,000 from Ms Emilly Cheranget, Shs 80,000 from Kasira Chebet, and Shs 100,000 from Ivan Ayeko.

Furthermore, Ms Chebet collected Shs 100,000 from Janat Ayeko, Shs 60,000 from Emmy Yapchemonges, and Shs 60,000 from Richard Chemonges, among others, totaling approximately Shs 1,075,000.

The arrest was made during an ongoing investigation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) in collaboration with police, following presidential directives to investigate graft in the handling of PDM funds.

Ms Mariam Natasha, the unit spokesperson, confirmed that investigations are ongoing across the country to bring to book all culprits who have misused PDM funds.

“Ms Chebet was arrested after receiving complaints from beneficiaries that she had been soliciting funds from them, which is an offense,” she said.

Sipi Regional Police Spokesperson Fred Chesang also confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, abuse of office, and extortion.

Mr Joseph Chemutai, a retired head teacher, remarked that the accused was using her position to extort money from PDM beneficiaries in her parish.

“The suspect is acting contrary to the guidelines of PDM, and we have raised concerns about this repeatedly. She must be held accountable since she is already in police custody,” he said.

