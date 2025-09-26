Kapelebyong CAO, service commission chairperson clash over 22 unqualified staff

Twenty-two civil servants in Kapelebyong District are allegedly drawing government salaries without due qualifications.

According to Ms Rhoda Oroma, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Kapelebyong District, the anomalies in the recruitment of the said civil servants were brought to the attention of the Public Service Commission for redress.

The affected officers include teachers, nurses, and human resources who were allegedly recruited by the District Service Commission without due diligence.

Ms Oroma explained that her predecessor unearthed the mess and submitted it to the Public Service Commission for guidance.

"My predecessor made a submission to the Public Service Commission for guidance, it took long, and the applicants were already in court," she said.

The CAO added that the court had already ruled in favor of the 22 civil servants, and the appeal was not done by the office of the Solicitor General.

"We appointed people who are not qualified, even when the Public Service Commission ruled that the recruitment of the 22 be receded," Ms Oroma said.

The matter is further complicated by the fact that the chairperson of the District Service Commission was recruited at the age of 38, contrary to the law that requires a retired public servant.

"I have painfully paid money for recruiting 22 unqualified officers out of 32 recruited. Why are we garnishing government property over small procedures?" Ms Oroma lamented.

Mr Herbert Otim, the Kapelebyong District Service Commission chairperson, alleged that his efforts to fight corruption have been frustrated by the office of the CAO.

"It's unfortunate that you reach some districts, and some CAOs think that everything starts and ends with him or her," Mr Otim said, quoting Section 61 of the Local Government Act.

The Kapelebyong District Council recently suspended the services of its District Service Commission over allegations of corruption in the recruitment of staff.

Mr Otim has since run to court seeking to suspend the council's decision. The matter is ongoing, with the court having several files related to the Kapelebyong District Service Commission.



