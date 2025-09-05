Kapelebyong locals evict Balalo herdsmen

Drama erupted in Kapelebyong District as local residents launched an operation to evict Balalo cattle keepers from their communities, accusing them of trespassing on customary land and destroying food crops.

Led by the District Chairperson, Mr Francis Akorokin, the operation saw over 100 head of cattle belonging to Mr David Kato confiscated from Ogwotai "A" village, Akileng Parish, Alito Sub-county, and driven to the Alito Sub-county Police Post. The animals were accompanied by three herdsmen, who were later joined by Mr Kato.

According to Mr Simon Ekoru, residents have been living in distress, suffering repeated losses due to the negligent grazing practices of the herdsmen.

“We want the Balalo herdsmen off our land because their behavior is threatening our livelihoods and food security. They graze on our crops and are not cooperative when contacted,” he said.

Mr Epirimoni Okiring, an 80-year-old resident and affected farmer, blamed one of their own community members, Mr Nathan Idila Echoru, for renting land to the herdsmen. He argued that, if not for that decision, the Balalo and their cattle would not be disrupting their communities.

He added that the herdsmen were “misbehaving” and allowing their animals to wander beyond the agreed areas.

The LC II Chairperson of Akileng Parish, Mr Joseph Okello Angangi, confirmed that the herdsmen had violated the rental agreement, which allowed them to keep no more than 30 animals within a 15-acre piece of land.

“Nobody is against their deal, but they brought a large herd of cattle that is not manageable within the 15 acres as stipulated in their agreement,” Mr Okello said.

Mr Robert Eseru, a son of Mzee Nathan Idila Echoru, whose family offered the land to the Balalo at a fee of one million shillings for six months, admitted that the situation had escalated beyond their control.

“We do not hate the Balalo, but the problem is beyond us. We gave them land to keep 30 cattle for six months, but they brought in more than expected. Now that the matter has turned out this way, they should find another place,” Mr Eseru said.

LC V Chairperson Mr Francis Akorokin said the eviction operation was a response to complaints from the community regarding damage to crops and land trespass by the Balalo.

“I received a complaint asking me to intervene in a community issue. The Balalo herdsmen were reportedly causing havoc—trespassing on people’s land and destroying crop fields. When I visited the scene, the people demanded their removal from communal grazing fields donated by clan members to protect their food sources,” Mr Akorokin explained.

When contacted for comment at Alito Police Post, Mr Kato declined to speak to the media.

At the police post, officers on duty, led by the Officer in Charge (OC), Mr Ochen, refused to record statements from the complainants, stating the matter was beyond his jurisdiction and required the attention of the District Police Commander (DPC).

He called for calm as he awaited guidance from his superiors on the next steps.