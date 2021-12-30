Karamoja appeals over closure of Kotido PTC

Several people argue that the facility is much needed for training professional teachers. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • A recent research conducted by civil society organisations (CSOs) to establish why teachers in the sub-region were absent from class found that the lack of native teachers was a major cause.

A number of Karamojong elites have pleaded with the Ministry of Education and Sports to retain the services of Kotido Teachers College as part of an affirmative action to improve literacy in the sub-region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.