Karamoja appeals over closure of Kotido PTC

A number of Karamojong elites have pleaded with the Ministry of Education and Sports to retain the services of Kotido Teachers College as part of an affirmative action to improve literacy in the sub-region.

Recently, the government phased out 23 non core primary teachers colleges ( PTC) as it moves to implement the 2019 National Teachers’ Policy which requires all teachers to have a degree.

Issue

Mr John Charles Loumo, a retired teacher, told Daily Monitor that the closure of Kotido Teachers Training Institute, which trains grade III teachers, is a big blow to Karamoja, and that the region will remain with only core PTC in Moroto.

Mr Loumo said a recent research conducted by civil society organisations (CSOs) to establish why teachers in the sub-region were absent from class found that the lack of native teachers was a major cause.

“The research found out that majority of teachers from other regions who got placements here are often absent, while the few native teachers are always in class,” Mr Loumo said.

Mr Loumo said the CSOs recommended the two teacher training colleges be strengthened to absorb native Karimojong students so that they can bridge the gap in the education service.

“We want more native teachers from Karamoja in Karamoja. How best to get them, we need an affirmative action to ensure more students enrolled in these available teachers colleges,” he said.

Mr Mark Lokwang, a former teacher at Moroto High School, said the closure of Kotido PTC should be thoroughly examined.

He said the closure of the institute comes at a time when Karamoja parliamentary group is advocating for more primary schools in the region.

“That means these schools even when they are constructed they will not have teachers,” Mr Lokwang said.

Way forward

Mr Francis Adome, the Moroto Municipality MP, said the issue had been brought to the attention of the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni.

Mr Adome said they also engaged government to inject the next NUSAF III money into the education sector.

“We need Moroto High School, and Moroto core PTC worked on, they are dilapidated and look neglected,” he said

Mr Adome said Kotido PTC should instead be upgraded to cater for students interested in pursuing education as a career.