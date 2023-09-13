Karamoja leaders table fresh demands to govt

Karamoja leaders have tabled a series of fresh demands to government to bring to an end the impediments hindering the region’s development.

The sub-region has for decades witnessed insecurity as result of internal struggles within its 11 ethnic groups, poverty and periods of famine.

Against this background, leaders convened last Friday at Napak District headquarters during a cultural event. They formulated resolutions that were presented last Saturday during the event’s conclusion, which was attended by Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi, at Naarakorio grounds in Matany Town Council.

In a memorandum readout on by Simon Peter Longoli, the executive director of Karamoja Development Forum, leaders asked the government to extend the amnesty and also ensure deployment of the army in the hotspots of crime.

They also demanded that the army in collaboration with the communities increase its cattle recovery mechanisms in order to avoid revenge cattle raids.

The leaders also demanded that Uganda Wildlife Authority smoothens the sharing of grazing resources within all the conservation areas.

On the issue of water, they demanded that the government increases investment in the use of motorised boreholes to back up the valley dams in every district.

“On land-related conflicts the districts undertake measures to plan the use of land, the Ministry of Lands strengthens coordination mechanisms with districts in Karamoja and the government translates land documents through appropriate media for the consumption of the people,” the leaders said.

They also demanded that the government should put on hold plans by the Ministry of Tourism to turn Pian Upe Game Reserve into a national game park.

They said this would negatively affect the nomadic culture of the Karimojong.

The leaders called for return of street children from Kampala and construction of rehabilitation hubs.

Lt Gen James Nakibus Lakara, a resident of Kotido, called for stringent penalties to be imposed on any warriors apprehended for committing murder.

“On Friday, we had two innoent boys, Daniel Owana and Japis, who were murdered on their way back to Kaabong. Is this the Karamoja we want?” he asked.

Mr Lakara asked the Jie ethnic group to surrender their guns to the army and instead engage in farming as a source of livelihood.

Mr Peter Lokeris, the minister of State for Minerals, said whereas there have been some setbacks, the army leadership deserves appreciation for the progress made in the disarmament exercise and trying to return peace.

Mr Raphael Magyezi, the minister of Local Government, assured the people of Karamoja of the NRM commitment to bring lasting peace.

“I am so happy that I have learnt a lot of things about the culture of Karimojong, and the unity that you have shown, don’t be derailed, continue to support NRM,” he said.

Mr Magyezi revealed that the President would this week launch the construction of a cement industry in Moroto.

He said other things in the pipeline include the tarmacking of Nakapiripirit-Muyembe, and Moroto –Kotido roads, adding that this will be a turning point in the development of Karamoja.