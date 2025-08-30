Karamoja mothers to get Shs48,000 monthly for balanced diet

The government is set to roll out the Nutricash scheme next month, aimed at providing financial support to hundreds of pregnant mothers in Karamoja.

The scheme, worth Shs48,000 per month, will help mothers afford a balanced diet during pregnancy and the first 1000 days of their child's growth.

The program will be implemented in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the districts of Moroto, Napak, and Abim.

Mr Stephen Kasaija, head of the expanding social protection program at the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, said the initiative is designed to address the high levels of malnutrition in the region.

"Majority of mothers across Karamoja undergo a lot of shocks related to poverty, which renders them unable to feed well," Mr. Kasaija said. "So, as government and partners, we are coming in to offer some respite of Shs48,000 every month, which will help them during pregnancy to afford a better meal, and also during the 1000 days of their children's development."

The Nutricash project will be monitored by district health officials, community development officers, and agricultural officers. Each beneficiary household will also receive support to establish vegetable gardens and engage in poultry farming.

"We shall be having vegetable gardens, and some aspect of poultry," Mr Kasaija explained, adding that the government wants to ensure that children born to mothers have their initial 1000 days of growth feeding well.

Dr Salume Tino, the district health officer for Abim, welcomed the initiative, saying it will help address the high levels of malnutrition in the region.

"The scheme that will be commencing in September 2025 is a better remedy for most households whose mothers can't afford a better diet recommended during pregnancy," she said.

According to Dr. Tino, the malnutrition levels in Abim have dropped from 5.7 per cent in 2024 to 4.6 per cent in 2025, but there is still a lot that needs to be done among pregnant and lactating mothers. However, some districts in Karamoja still struggle with high malnutrition levels, including Moroto at 17.8 per cent, Kotido at 18.4 per cent, Amudat at 15.2 per cent, Kaabong at 19.6 per cent, Napak at 16.9 per cent, Nabilatuk at 14.7 per cent, Karenga at 9.6 per cent, and Nakapiripirit at 12.2 per cent.

Ms Emily Awili, program policy officer at WFP, said the scheme will target the most vulnerable parishes in Moroto, Napak, and Abim districts.

"The money will be channeled to the phones of the pregnant mothers every month for a period of 30 months," she said.

She added that district officials implementing the project have undergone one week of training and are now ready to start rolling out the project in geographical hotspots with high malnutrition levels.

The government launched the National Social Protection Policy in 2015, which aims to provide a safety net for vulnerable populations. The Nutricash scheme is part of this effort to reduce poverty and improve health outcomes in Karamoja.



