Karamoja mourns Maj Gen Lokech

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Leaders and locals in Karamoja sub-region are mourning the late Maj Gen Paul Lokech who succumbed to a blood clot yesterday morning. His death took many Ugandans by surprise, with many expressing shock at his sudden demise.

Gen Lokech grew up in Alereki Sub-county in Abim District where his mother comes from, while his father is from Pader District. Many in Karamoja call him their own.

When the news of his death broke, locals took to wailing, saying they had lost a pillar in the region. Mr Jimmy Lomokol, the chairperson of the Karamoja Private Sector Development Promotion Centre, said they had lost a friend.

“We have lost our boy. Our boy is no more. He was the pride of the people of Karamoja,” said a weeping Lomokol, adding that they expected Gen Lokech to help in the current disarmament exercise since he had the skills of handling armed cattle rustlers.

Mr Michael Lote Lokawa, the former presidential advisor for Karamoja disarmament, said Lokech’s death dealt a blow to the dream of a peaceful Karamoja.

“Where shall we start from? I have no comment. He is gone and we shall never have him back. Let me rest first,” Mr Lokawa said.



