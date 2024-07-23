Karamoja NRM boss dies in Iganga road crash

Police in Iganga District are investigating that cause of a road crash that killed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson in-charge of Karamoja Sub-region, Simon Aleper on July 23.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandaula, said the accident happened at Bukona Village, Nakalama Sub-county along the Mbale-Tirinyi Highway at around 1am.

According to Ms Nandaula, Aleper, who was the lone occupant of his Land Cruiser registration number UAP 787Q, is suspected to have collided with an unidentified vehicle that forced him off the road resulting in his death.

“It is suspected that the deceased’s vehicle swerved off the road into a ditch, after which an oncoming car knocked it; but we are yet to establish the truth,” Ms Nandaula said on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreckage of the Lnad Cruiser vehicle where Mr Simon Alepera was travelling in. It was towed and packed at Iganga Central Police station on July 23, 2024. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

Ms Nandaula added that the deceased was coming from the direction of Mbale, while the unidentified vehicle was coming from the Iganga side.

“Aleper’s body was first taken to Nakavule Hospital in Iganga town and later transferred to Mulago Hospital,” she said, adding that police have commenced investigations into the cause of the road accident and started a manhunt for the driver of the second vehicle.

The Iganga District NRM Chairperson, Mr Abubaker Walubi, said the deceased was a close friend, and they bonded well when they travelled to China as NRM chairpersons in 2020.