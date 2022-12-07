Karamoja peace groups ask govt to fulfil  pledges

Peace groups engaged in the campaign against cattle rustling in Karamoja Sub-region have asked the government to fulfil its pledge of giving them livestock and iron sheets.

The groups allege that last year, the government selected them from different districts to join the security forces in order to enforce the disarmament exercise with a promise of incentives.

Ms Josephine Nangiro, a member of the peace groups and a resident of Luputuk in Moroto District, on Monday said they are losing trust in the government.

“We worked and risked our lives because we were spying on our fellow colleagues in the community and you know what this means to our lives, but the government has not fulfilled what it promised us to date,” she said.

Ms Nangiro, who claims to have participated in the recovery of eight guns in her village, said it’s unfortunate that the government seems not bothered in motivating them.

Ms Jessica Nachan, another peacemaker, said they played an important role in bringing peace to the sub-region.

“It’s almost one year down the road but nothing has been done yet. We played a very important role in the recovery of guns from our own communities,” she said.

Mr Jameson Lokawua, another peacemaker, said UPDF would not have succeeded in the recovery of the guns if they had not participated in the exercise.

Mr Isaac Lokol, the mayor of South Division in Moroto Municipality, urged the government to fulfil its pledges. “We are always giving hope and excuses to our people so that they can hold on,” he said.

When contacted, Ms Agnes Nandutu, the State minister for Karamoja Affairs, said the government will fulfill the pledge. “We are aware, and we are working towards fulfilling our promise and anytime they will receive their appreciation,” she said.

Speaking at the UPDF’s 45 Infantry Battalion headquarters, Mr Joseph Lokut Mukasa, the vice chairperson of Kaabong District, said community participation in peace building is key.

Catalysts

According to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), a total of 626 guns, 4,023 bullets and 28,341 livestock have been recovered since July 2021 when the operation was launched.