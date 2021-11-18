Karamoja Sub-region gropes in   the dark as electricity lies idle

Engineers conduct maintenance and installation works at Layibi substation in June 2020. The consumption of electricity in Karamoja Sub-region has remained significantly low despite government’s initiative to invest in heavy electricity infrastructure in the area. Photo | File

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • On July 9, the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) powered on the 132kV Opuyo-Moroto line and associated substations that traverse Soroti, Amuria, Katakwi, Napak, and Moroto districts.

The consumption of electricity in Karamoja Sub-region has remained significantly low despite government’s initiative to invest in heavy electricity infrastructure in the area, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.