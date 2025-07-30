Karangwa secures Busoga NRM backing for CEC seat

National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates from the Busoga sub-region have endorsed businessman Moses Kalisa Karangwa for the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) position of Vice Chairperson for Central Region, ahead of the elections scheduled for August 28.

Karangwa is seeking to reclaim the seat from State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo, who defeated him in the 2021 CEC elections and is now seeking re-election.

Speaking during a meeting held at the Civil Service College in Jinja City on July 29, Busoga NRM leaders said Karangwa has continued to support the party with his personal resources, especially during by-elections, even after losing the seat.

“In every by-election, Mr Karangwa has been using his resources to campaign for the party flag bearer. That’s why we have decided to rally behind him, he has the party at heart,” said Mr Shaban Nkuutu, NRM chairperson for Bugweri District.

Mr Nkuutu added that Karangwa’s strong ties within government circles would help him mobilize resources for grassroots party structures.

Mr Musilimu Butotoba, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Namutumba District, backed Nkuutu’s sentiments, noting that Karangwa’s influence has already yielded results, even without being on the CEC.

He cited Karangwa’s involvement in helping Muslims in Iganga District reclaim land near Iganga Roundabout, which the Ministry of Lands had controversially allocated to a private individual in 2012.

“Time has come to empower Karangwa. He is resourceful and has demonstrated self-sacrifice to ensure the party is felt at the grassroots,” Mr Butotoba said.

Ms Amina Kagoya, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Iganga District, praised Karangwa’s loyalty to the party and his continued connection with supporters even after his 2021 CEC loss.

“When some politicians lose elections, they disappear, but Karangwa has remained in touch with us for the last five years,” she said.

Mr Sanon Bwire Nadeeba, the NRM General Secretary for Kaliro District and MP for Bulamogi County, described Karangwa as a “versatile leader” whose election to the CEC would boost the party.

“Mr Karangwa is committed to the NRM. Supporting him will only strengthen the party,” Mr Bwire said.

In response, Karangwa pledged to support party leaders by providing vehicles for NRM district chairpersons, and at least motorcycles and bicycles for leaders of various party leagues.

Karangwa also addressed allegations of land grabbing, which he dismissed as false.

“I have lived in Jinja for 40 years. No one has ever accused me of theft. All the property I own was acquired legally,” he said.