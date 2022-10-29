Karenga deputy CAO shot dead

Security operatives in the restive Karamoja Sub-region are investigating circumstances under which Karenga District principal assistant secretarywas shot and killed on Friday night.

Simon Peter Omony who has also been acting as the deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) was attacked at around 10pm at his home in Napikori village, Karenga town council, moments after he returned from a hangout where he spent an evening with friends in Karenga town council, according to local leaders.

“We heard gunshots at around 10pm. Moments later, we received information that Omony had been shot. When we rushed to the scene, we found he had already succumbed to the gunshots wounds,” the district LCV chairperson, Mr Felix Loechaale told this reporter on phone.

Omony is one of the civil servants who were transferred from Kaabong District to Karenga District which was created out of the former in 2019.

Omony had worked in the two districts for over 10 years, according to Mr Loechaale.

Karenga Resident District Commissioners (RDC), Mr Filbert Ocailap said security operatives are hunting for the assailants but investigations to establish the motive have commenced.

He said Omony’s attack is the first such incident to happen the district.

When contacted, the UPDF third division spokesperson based in Moroto District, Maj Isaac Oware, said the army which is charged with providing security in the restive mineral rich sub region is yet to be briefed about the shooting.

Last month, suspected warriors gunned down one of the Church of Uganda staff members, William Lopeyo around Toror hills in Kotido District as he was riding to Napak District to check on his family. A couple of days before Lopeyo’s attack, a pupil who was reporting to school was also shot dead.