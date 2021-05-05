Karimojong want UPDF top commanders changed

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

A section of people in the Karamoja region is calling for immediate reshuffles in the UPDF top command in Karamoja, accusing the current leadership of being part and partial of cattle raids in the region.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview, residents claim some of the UPDF commanders in the region are benefiting from the cattle rustling as it has been commercialised.

Mr Mathew Longole, an elder and a resident of Lomerimong village in Ngoleriet Sub County, Napak District said that some of the warriors actually communicate to UPDF commanders when they are going to raid.

“We have learnt that some of the UPDF commanders have a hand in this ongoing cattle rustling, because whenever warriors raid animals, the affected community calls soldiers but they don’t respond,” he said.

Mr Peter Lokol, a resident of Nakapelimen village in Nadunget Sub County, Moroto District said that some UPDF commanders especially those at the battalion do communicate with warriors.

“You realize that when the cattle are raided in Kotido District, the UPDF run with the helicopter very fast but when the cattle are raided in Moroto, the UPDF takes their time to intervene even if they have got information early,” he said.

Mr Lokol recalls that last week on Thursday, there was a raid in Nadunget whereby the community called UPDF and they were told to leave the raiders to take the animals.

“Imagine a UPDF commander telling us on the telephone that ‘you people sleep, let the warriors drive the animals, we shall follow them up in the morning’. It was shocking to some of us,” he said.

Ms Jesica Nangiro, a resident of Rupa Sub County in Moroto District said if the army top leadership pays a deaf ear on the issue of moving the current commanders on the ground, cattle rustling will not end.

Mr Samson Lokeris, the Member of Parliament for Dodoth East in Kaabong District backed the call by the local community, saying the current army leaders in Karamoja have become part and partial of cattle rustling.

“There is no doubt about it, army is on the front encouraging cattle rustling in Karamoja because there are the ones giving out guns to the warriors to raid and the raided animals are sold very fast whereby they share the money with warriors,” he said.

However, the UPDF 3rd division Spokesperson, Maj Peter Mugisa, said the call by the locals for army leadership to be changed is a sign of panic among the public following planned disarmament.

He also blamed the cattle rustling on leaders of the region who have failed to stand with the security personnel to end the vice.

“They are blaming the army! These warriors whose children are they? This is just a sign of panic among them because we are taking a serious step to get rid of them including the leaders who have been part and partial of the cattle rustling,” he said.

Maj Mugisa said the army will not be shaken by any form of allegations made to the institution, and the main target remains getting rid of cattle rustling and collect illegal guns from the Karimojong.