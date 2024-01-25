Karimojong warrior surrenders gun to UPDF in Moroto

A 28-year-old Karimojong warrior voluntarily surrendered a gun that he possessed illegally to Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) in Moroto army barracks on Wednesday.

The gun was received from Loli Longoli, a resident of Kochunoi village, Lobuneit Parish, Rupa Sub- County in Moroto District.

The UPDF 3rd Division Commander, Maj Gen Don William Nabasa received the gun with 3 live rounds of ammunition from Longoli, who was accompanied by Emmanuel Lokii, the district councillor representing Rupa Sub- County.

“We welcomed the good gesture and thanked him (Longoli) for heeding to the voluntary handover of guns in the disarmament operation,” Maj Gen Nabasa noted.

The division commander appealed to the local leadership to continue sensitizing the community with the gospel of voluntary approach and respect of the existing Presidential Amnesty for armed Karacuna to surrender more guns.

Lokii, called for more security-community engagement between the Tepeth and Matheniko in the ongoing disarmament operation.

However, Longoli, said he had been grazing and hiding in the wilderness for the last three years.

“I could not hold the operation pressure of the joint security forces in pursuit of armed criminal elements yet there is a leeway to surrender and be a free man,” Longoli noted before handing over the gun to the authorities.

Longoli was issued with Karamoja voluntary disarmament card and joined hundreds of Karacuna who surrendered guns and waited to benefit from earmarked government incentives.