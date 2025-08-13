Karooro: Author, icon of women rights, politician

A dark cloud hangs over Bushenyi District following the death of Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut, 71, affectionately known as Mama Bushenyi.

The former legislator, women’s rights advocate, and celebrated author passed away on August 10 at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, after battling complications resulting from a car crash and a fall at home.

An eloquent speaker with an unwavering passion for empowering women and the less privileged, Karooro was a household name in politics, literature, and education.

Her last public appearance in Bushenyi was on May 23 at her ancestral home in Katungu Cell, Nyakabirizi Division, where she joined local NRM leaders during party primaries to campaign for a seat representing the elderly in Parliament.

“She loved peace, united people, and was forgiving. She liked people without discrimination and was a church woman, a lay canon too,” said Ms Angellinah Tumuhairwe, the Katungu Cell chairperson and a close friend since 2004, when Karooro entered politics through a by-election to replace the late Bernadette Bigirwa as Bushenyi District Woman MP.

Tributes

In Parliament, Karooro was recognised for her eloquence and firm advocacy for women’s rights. Burahya County MP Margaret Muhanga, a long-time friend, mourned her on X (formerly Twitter): “With so much pain, grief and sorrow, I announce the death of my ‘bosom buddy’ Mary Karooro Okurut. My literature teacher, my mentor, my very close buddy, my world, my all. So painful to imagine. This is a sting I will never forget. May the angels receive her in glory,” she wrote.

Mr Pison Mugizi, her campaign strategist, recalled their friendship dating back to 1994 when Karooro contested for Bushenyi’s Constituent Assembly delegate seat.

Though she lost that race, she went on to serve as press secretary to then vice president Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe and later to President Museveni. In 2004, following Bigirwa’s death, she won the by-election and served in Parliament until 2021, when she lost in the NRM primaries to Ms Annet Mugisha.

“Despite the trend of running as independents after losing primaries, Karooro remained loyal to the NRM and did not contest in the general election,” Mr Mugizi said, adding: “She never shied away from responsibility and worked tirelessly for women’s empowerment.”

Champion of girls’ education

Karooro’s impact extended far beyond politics. She initiated projects to keep girls in school, notably starting a reusable sanitary pad factory in Ntamibiko, Bushenyi District, though it was unfinished at the time of her death. “She contributed tremendously to the people of Greater Bushenyi,” Mr Mugizi said.

“Recently, more than 800 girls graduated from her skilling centre with training in tailoring, weaving, knitting, and baking,” he added.

As proprietor of Ngeya Preparatory School, she provided free education to orphans and supported underprivileged children in accessing quality learning.

“She opened a school in her village to help children and had all the machinery ready for the sanitary pad project before she passed,” Mr Mugizi added.

Family’s farewell

Her brother, Mr Mark Karooro, described her as “a friend” and a unifying force in the family. Born on July 13, 1954, Mary was the sixth of nine children of the late Ernest and Kengyeya Karooro. “For the last 30 years, I lived with her,” he said.

“She had breathing complications after falling while exercising at home, which affected her spinal cord. We last spoke last Wednesday and she told me she would recover soon,” e added.

A life of service

Karooro’s career was defined by service in education, literature, and public life.

She authored books, penned thought-provoking opinion pieces, and inspired generations as a teacher at Makerere University before transitioning into public service. She served as the last Woman MP for Greater Bushenyi before the district was split into Bushenyi, Buhweju, Sheema, Rubirizi, and Mitooma.

At the time of her death, she was the senior presidential adviser on public relations. Her death leaves a void in the hearts of family, friends, and the countless lives she touched. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Her career

Mary Karooro began her education at Bweranyangi Primary School before progressing to Bweranyangi Girls’ Senior Secondary School for her middle-level studies. In 1972, she joined Trinity College Nabbingo for her high school education.

She enrolled at Makerere University in 1974, graduating in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature. Four years later, in 1981, she obtained a Master of Arts in Literature from the same institution, followed by a Postgraduate Diploma in Education in 1982.

That same year, Karooro joined the Department of Literature at Makerere University as a lecturer, a position she held until 1993.

In 1994, she transitioned into public service, becoming press secretary to the vice president of Uganda, a role she served in until 1996.

From 1996 to 1999, she worked as commissioner at the Education Service Commission in the Ministry of Education, before being appointed press secretary to President Yoweri Museveni in 1999.

She served in that role until 2004, when she entered elective politics as District Woman MP for Greater Bushenyi—a seat she held until 2021, when she lost the NRM party primaries to Ms Annet Mugisha.