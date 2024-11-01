Karooro opts for film after giving up political aspirations 

The former Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut says she’s given up on her aspirations to represent her district in Parliament ahead of the forthcoming election and instead opted to venture into film.

"The party and general elections are coming up next year but I’m not participating because I’m looking at something else and now I have plenty of time," said Ms Karooro, who serves as Presidential Advisor on Public Relations.

“I have seen people have started to move up and down in early politics. Thank God I am not into that and for the time being I will be here doing my own things. I’m not seeking re-election at the District level but at the national level, “the former Bushenyi District Woman MP said during a thanksgiving ceremony at Parental Care Primary School in Bushenyi District.

She added “Film making is a virgin area. I want to change the Parental School drama group to come and work on film because we have seen people becoming successful after combining education and co-curricular activities.”



According to her, government is trying to design thematic education system in primary schools that suit the current lower secondary school curriculum where learners are equipped with knowledge that will help them create employment and self-sustaining.



Ms Elivadah Nshemerirwe, the school director said they started in 1988 as a nursery school but have been offering the quality of education that parents and the community want saying most of the activities done at school are in line with the ministry requirements.



“We started as a nursery school and we have grown slowly as the community trusted us so much and we have done our best in 10-15 years ago because on several occasions we have represented the district on the national level and the country on the international level in debate and spelling competitions,” said Ms Nshemerirwe.





Mr Perez Basiime, the school head teacher said for the last 11 years the school has sat 540 candidates and 537 in Division one and 3 in Division two. The school has been one of the best countrywide in Uganda National Examinations.



According to Bushenyi district principal inspector of schools, Mr Micheal Mitigi, the department has improved on the welfare of both private and government teachers.