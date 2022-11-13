Karooro tasks parents to push for skills in school

The senior presidential adviser on public relations, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, has appealed to parents to lobby education institutions to focus more on skills development.

While addressing parents and stakeholders at Young Stars Primary School in Katookye Cell, Sheema District, at the weekend, Ms Karooro said Ugandans should encourage the young generation to take up skills so as to move from a subsistence to a money economy.

“There are 15 million people in Uganda who are of school-going age and if we cannot support them as parents, then we are doomed,” she said.

Ms Karooro said education must focus on entrepreneurship.

“Private institutions are doing well, and students who cannot be admitted to public universities are getting the same services in private ones. As parents, we must do our job because attaining education does not mean we have a lot of money but sacrifice,” she said.

The district woman MP, Ms Rosemary Nyakikongoro, said the liberalisation of the economy has improved access to education.

“Apart from historical schools, the NRM government has created space for the growth and development of vibrant private and government-aided schools. This has created competition and enabled people to attain good and quality education,” she said.

Ms Nyakikongoro added: “The enrollment has increased, especially when the current government came into power in 1986. Very few people were attending school but now about 15m Ugandans are studying.”

The district education officer, Mr Johny Kashaate, advised private institutions to ensure quality education.

“This will enable the learners to compete in the job market,” he said.

The proprietor of Young Stars Primary School, Mr Sheikh Abdurhatif, asked the government to reduce the taxes they charge private education institutions.